The “seer” of Trevignano Romano Gisella Cardia has reappeared on Rai1, who was interviewed by Bruno Vespa in the program 5 minutes commented on the allegations that have emerged in recent days about the tears of his statue of the Madonna. According to a complaint, those tears would not be human, but from a pig: «An absurdity – said the woman – it is absolutely not certified. But just a thought from a journalist. The blood was analyzed by the Carabinieri del Ris» assured Cardia. But in reality she wouldn’t have the results yet either: «We haven’t had the results yet. Since 2016 we have not yet had the results of the analyzes ». The woman said the statue first cried white tears, then apparently blood. But it has been two years since Our Lady no longer cries. Our Lady of Gisella Cardia cried every 3rd of the month, as long as she did. Vespa asks her if such a thing could be credible: «It’s not true that she cries on the 3rd of every month, they are all false statements by the media. After having cried tears of blood, Our Lady never did it again”.

The donation of 123 thousand euros

Vespa then recalls the accusations of Luigi Avella, the man who donated 123 thousand euros to the Gisella Cardia association. The man recalled having seen the Madonna cry twice in the presence of the “seer”, but first she approached the statue and touched her with her hands over her eyes: «No, I have testimonies of people in front of whom I asked Our Lady if she could give a sign of her presence. And she cried sometimes white tears, but as a sign of her presence.’

The abuse of popular gullibility

Vespa asked Giuseppe Marazzita, a lawyer assisting Gisella Cardia, whether the woman could not incur the crime of abuse of popular credulity: “It would actually be an administrative offense – explains Marazzita – We should have respect for the religiosity of others. What is important is that the dignity of Gisella Cardia is not injured and lies are told». Vespa insists that “faith is a serious matter and too many times we have seen situations of discomfort: to believe in the Madonna there is no need to see her cry”.

