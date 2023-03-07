Home World GITI TIRE / Official Tire Partner del team BK Mladá Boleslav – Aziende
GITI TIRE / Official Tire Partner del team BK Mladá Boleslav

GITI TIRE / Official Tire Partner del team BK Mladá Boleslav – Aziende

Giti Tire expands its European ice hockey sponsorship project by becoming the Official Tire Partner of BK Mladá Boleslav, one of the leading teams in the Czech Republic.
The agreement, which is part of the strategy to further develop the involvement of manufacturers in the Champions Hockey League, provides for the placement of the Giti logo on billboards and players’ pants, as well as a series of VIP tickets that will be used to invite distribution and sales partners.
BK Mladá Boleslav plays in the Premier Tipsport Extraliga, in which 14 teams compete in a season that runs from September to March. The team has a youth academy of around 300 youngsters aged between 5 and 20, with the Under 17s and Under 20s already competing at the top level in the country.

