When you discovered that comics were your passion. I have read comics of all kinds since I was a little girl, my father has always read Franco-Belgian comics and Bonelli, my mother read Peanuts and Mafalda, my uncle gave me all the Disney releases from the 90s. In addition to all these suggestions, during my adolescence I started reading manga. Perhaps that was the phase in which I became aware of my love for comics, but I think it was dormant in me since I was a child.

Can you show us your works? Miraculous: the stories of Ladybug and Chat Noir is the comic series based on the cartoon of the same name. I’ve been doing the adaptations of individual episodes for 5 years now! Complots à Versailles, on the other hand, is based on a series of French novels and talks about plots and scandals at the court of the Sun King in Paris in the 1600s. I love costume stories, like my first self-produced comic, Miss Hall, which is set in England from the 1800s and inspired by the novels of Jane Austen. How do you structure your work as an artist. I work daily from 6 to 10 hours a day depending on the deadlines. I draw 99% digitally, I only pick up pen and paper to make commissions! I love both drawing and coloring, but my favorite part of my job is creating the character design of the characters! As for the comic panel, I first of all create microscopic storyboards where I understand how to divide the panel and which shots to use. Then I move on to the layout phase in which I study carefully what I have to draw and do the research I need, and then I sketch well everything I have to draw. Finally, with ink I clean and define the details well. If I can, I also take care of the color, but not always, due to the tight processing times, I have the possibility. What is certain is that I always imagine my drawings in color, right from the first drafts.

How fundamental it is to document oneself, to give life to one's work. A lot, especially if like me you happen to make historical and period comics. But not only obviously, I happen to look for anatomical references or to photograph myself in poses that I may have already drawn other times, but that I want to explore better. Also for coloring it is important to look for palettes or photos for reference and inspiration.

Can you tell us about your career path?

www.giuliaadragna.com I started as a colorist for Panini Comics; always for Panini since 2017 I have created the comics contained in the weekly Miraculous magazine; between 2019 and 2022 I designed the Complots à Versailles series for Jungle Editions. In the meantime I alternated my work as a cartoonist with that of an illustrator and cover artist for Fabbri, Giunti, Rageot, Panini and as a colorist for BOOM! Studios and Tunué. Since 2014 I have also been making independent products, from the historical romantic comic Miss Hall to short stories, as well as merch and various objects on my siteand at trade fairs. I can’t make any advances but soon (I hope!) the comic I’ve made in the last year will be out!

Is there an artistic project that you have in your drawer and that sooner or later you will bring to light?

I have several, first of all I would like to pick up and complete Miss Hall, but I have at least a couple of other stories already written waiting for their moment to peep! I would also love to make a comic adaptation of some of my favorite novels, Emma, ​​Little Women or Anna di Tetti Verdi to name a few.

It’s your time…. what do you feel like saying to the readers of Mondo Japan?