Giulia Tramontano knew of the betrayal from January, the sister’s report

Last January, Alessandro Impagnatiello and Giulia Tramontano, his girlfriend, in her seventh month of pregnancy, who killed a week ago in their home in Senago, were already in full crisis. To put it in the minutes is Chiara Tramontano, the sister of the 29-year-old originally from the province of Naples barbarously killed by her boyfriend.

The barman, now in prison for the murder, would have already told his partner in January “that he was in another romantic relationship with another girl and that, due to this situation,” Giulia “was thinking of having an abortion as she was pregnant “. A version that coincides with the one provided by Impagnatiello’s mother Sabrina Paulis who says in the minutes: “There had previously been other suspects: in mid-May, in fact, during a visit to the house to take a look at the layette of the unborn he made me understand that he had some suspicions about a possible other sentimental relationship between Alessandro and another woman. Not knowing anything about all this, I tried to reassure her”.

But Chiara Tramontano would also have said that the “sentimental problems” between her sister and her boyfriend have arisen since they “started living together (…) in February 2021”. “From the very beginning I have never had great esteem for Alessandro”, Chiara told the carabinieri. Concerns also expressed to his sister, who for her part only hid them since “February 2021, when she began living together with Alessandro” in the Senago house “there were sentimental problems with her partner”, who “often was absent for work” he left Giulia at home alone.

The situation worsened when “in January 2023 my sister told me that Alessandro had confided in her that he was having another romantic relationship with another girl”. Giulia, who has passed the first trimester of pregnancy, leaves Senago and spends two weeks with her family in the house of Sant’Antimo, in the province of Naples. She tells her parents that she is pregnant and of “sentimental problems with Alessandro”, receiving all the necessary support from them. The girl takes leave of her family saying that “she would not have forgiven Alessandro, but she would have returned to Senago temporarily waiting to find another housing solution or return to her parents’ home”.

Months go by and the 29-year-old remains to live with her partner in the Milanese area. In April, the two decide to take a few days off in Ibiza. Chiara does not approve and the two sisters argue. Relationships cool down, but in early May, when they meet together at their parents’ house, everything goes back to normal between them, with daily exchanges of messages and phone calls, until last Sunday when Giulia stops answering. She was already dead, killed the night before by Alessandro.

And on social networks, the sister of the killed woman writes: “I am Giulia’s sister and Thiago’s aunt, I will always be with you”: Chiara Tramontano put this as a status on Instagram, remembering the sister killed by her partner Alessandro Impagnatiello pregnant in the seventh month of the little nephew whose name he had already chosen. In her stories Chiara has also posted a photo in which she is together with her parents, sister and brother with the inscription “how much life there was before her. We just wanted to live it together”. Then, with an imaginary letter written to her mother Giulia by Thiago, the child that the murdered woman was expecting, Chiara Tramontano returned to an Instagram story to talk about the murder and the allegations against the barman, which include the unauthorized interruption of pregnancy. “I wasn’t a pregnant mommy, I was a person. I had arms, legs, head and heart”. “He killed me. He killed us both!” “He is a monster, heartless. He killed us, mummy Giulia, without mercy”. “Now we will always be together.

But I’m sorry – continues Thiago’s imaginary letter -, mother Giulia. I will never see the sea that you liked so much, I will never know the grandparents or even the uncles who were waiting for me with love. I won’t go to school, I will never fall in love.”

“I’ll never be born, mummy Giulia. But maybe – he adds – it’s better this way after all. If I had been born without a mother and with a monster for a dad, what kind of life would my life have been? At least now I’m here, in this infinite space with you, my mommy”.