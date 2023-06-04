by palermolive.it – ​​31 seconds ago

In the penultimate episode of Domenica In, broadcast today 4 June 2023, Mara Venier has decided to start with the murder of Giulia Tramontano, the news story that shocked the whole of Italy. Mara Venier wanted to show the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Giulia Tramontano, the words of Mara Venier for Alessandro’s mother appeared 31 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».