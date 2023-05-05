Giuseppe Conte attacked by a No Vax, hit in the face during an event in Massa. VIDEO

The man, approaching the M5s leader and pretending to want to shake his hand, slapped him starting to rail against the containment and protection measures introduced during the pandemic. The police then removed him and took him to the police station. Statements of solidarity from Meloni, Schlein and Salvini Your browser does not support HTML5

The former premier and leader of the M5s Giuseppe Conte was attacked by Giulio Milani, a No Vax exponent, in Massa, where he had gone for the first stage of his tour of the administrative offices in Tuscany. Around 16:10, while the pentastellato president, as soon as he got out of the car, was starting the usual handshake among the crowd that had gathered in Piazza Garibaldi, the man, approaching, hit him on the face and started to rail against the containment and protection measures introduced during the pandemic emergency (VIDEO). The attacker was removed by the police and accompanied to the nearby police station while the participants in the event insulted him. Investigations are underway into the matter. “Dissent is legitimate, but this violent demonstration goes beyond the democratic context”, declared the M5s leader later, welcomed by the crowd with applause and choirs praising his name.

The attacker is a municipal candidate According to what has been learned, Giulio Milani, 52, is a candidate publisher for the next municipal elections for ‘Massa insorge. Marco Lenzoni mayor’. Against him, from what has emerged, a complaint should be triggered for the hypotheses of beatings and for article 342 of the penal code, outrage against a political, administrative or judicial body. Conte reportedly suffered no consequences from the slap he received and continued his electoral speech in Massa from where he then moved to Pisa. Milani, on the other hand, was removed by the police who then accompanied him to the police station.



Conte: “If we had followed No Vax, we would now be a destroyed community” After the attack, Conte said again: “When you assume a government responsibility, you make difficult decisions in times of great difficulty for the whole country, as happened during the pandemic. You cannot please everyone despite working for the good.” of all. The gentleman who attacked me, who is a convinced no vax, demonstrated with his violent gesture that this type of abuse is committed by irresponsible people”. Then the former prime minister concluded: “If we had followed their instructions, we would probably be a completely destroyed community today”.



“Sorry for the attack, but stay clear” “I am sorry for what happened but above all what state of mind can one have who on the one hand has suffered an attack by a gentleman who decided to express his dissent in this way and on the other in a week must he explain to the judges that those restrictive measures were sufficient?” Conte commented again a few hours after the attack suffered. “However, we must remain clear-headed – he added – and keep our nerves because this is the task of those who assume public responsibility. If anything, the point is another: if all those who have different opinions reacted like that gentleman from Massa, then it would be chaos” .



M5s: “Conte saved the country from the pandemic” Francesco Silvestri and Stefano Patuanelli, M5s group leaders of the Chamber and Senate, released a note in which they express their “total solidarity” with Conte, underlining that when he was Prime Minister “he mobilized essential economic, social and cultural resources to respond to a unprecedented catastrophe and allowed our country’s efforts to be recognized worldwide. Italians know that it has always acted with a great sense of responsibility and that thanks to its work millions of lives have been saved”. Even the delegation of the 5 Star Movement in the European Parliament has drafted a statement of closeness: “We are close to Giuseppe Conte and we express our total solidarity with him. Violence must be condemned by all without ifs and buts, once again we want President Conte say thank you for managing the country during the pandemic crisis. Dissent is obviously legitimate, but the use of violence to express one’s ideas is not tolerable”.



Meloni: “Dissent must be civil”. Schlein: “Cowardice” “I express solidarity with the president of the M5s, Giuseppe Conte. All forms of violence must be condemned without hesitation. Dissent must be civil and respectful of people and political groups,” said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shortly after the attack . The President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa underlined: “Differences of opinion must never border on violence and what happened to Giuseppe Conte is absolutely serious and unacceptable. My sincere and affectionate solidarity and that of the Senate reach him”. “I am close to Giuseppe Conte and I express my solidarity with him and that of the entire Democratic Party community for the aggression suffered today in Tuscany. Using violence, one’s reasons are not asserted but only one’s cowardice”, said the secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein. Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini also wanted to show his solidarity with the M5s leader: “Violence cannot be tolerated. Never”. The Action leader, Carlo Calenda, added to the declarations of closeness to Conte: “Full solidarity to President Conte. In politics one can be divided and have very different opinions but there can never be room for violence”. The Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, telephoned the former prime minister to make sure of his condition.



