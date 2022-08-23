In recent years, global warming has accelerated the melting of Greenland’s glaciers in the Arctic Circle. Greenland not only attracts a large number of tourists who want to quickly see the cold glaciers and feel the extreme cold weather, but also is sought after by many scientists and businessmen, who are more interested in the science and mineral resources under the glaciers.

Greenland glaciers accelerate thawing of frozen soil and become ‘hot soil’

Unusually warm weather in northern Greenland last month prompted rapid melting of glaciers and meltwater into the ocean. Between July 15 and 17 alone, Greenland melted about 6 billion tons of ice per day, enough to fill 7.2 million Olympic-sized swimming pools, according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center. Put another way, this water is enough to cover 30.48 centimeters of West Virginia, USA. These numbers urge tourists to take a look before the glacier melts.

Tourists rushing to Greenland want to see what the glacier looked like before it melted, while scientists and businessmen want to see the glacier buried deep beneath it.



A large number of rare mineral resources appear under the accelerated melting of glaciers

Beneath the glacier not only hides the code for interpreting climate change, but also contains mineral resources such as cobalt, nickel, copper, and lithium. According to reports, at present, 30 geologists, geophysicists and other related personnel are stationed at the exploration site on the west coast of Greenland. They are taking soil samples, using drones with signal transmitters, helicopters, and using artificial intelligence to analyze the data.

American billionaires form a group to “mine”

Greenland is becoming a “gold rush” for American billionaires. These people include: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Bloomberg founder Michael Bloomberg, “Father of Microsoft” Bill Gates, etc., they believe that Disko Island in Greenland and the surface of the Nuswak Peninsula The mineral resources under the mine can power hundreds of millions of electric vehicles.

Climate change has wiped out Greenland’s ice sheets, exposing rich resources that have been buried for millennia to centuries, but has also sparked new concerns, experts say, that Greenland’s natural environment could be the key to solving the energy crisis. threatened metal sources.