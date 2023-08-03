Glad is the Day celebrates its seventh edition

On the last Sunday of August the festival Glad is the Day will once again fill the Cristina Enea park in Donostia with music.

One more year, Donostia receives the unique free festival in August Glad Is The Day, coordinated by Egia Kultur Etxea, Dabadaba and Le Bukowski, and held again at the end of August. On August 27 and with free admission, more than 16 bands and artists will participate in this music marathon open to all with concerts, DJ sessions, picnics, a market and children’s activities. All of them between 11:30 and 20:30.

Six bands of different styles will go through the Main Stage: the surf rock of the people of San Sebastián the cursed wavethe reggae of the irunese Cultural Cultthe electronic postpunk of After thatthe indie pop from Argentina minor leaguesthe hot sound of the controversial Tito Ramirez and the punk rock of Sr. No. Also, during the noon interlude, Jos Bukowski y DJ Otalora will enliven the picnic of those present with a selection of music. On the other stage, performances related to hip-hop and urban sounds will take place: breast (Dj), Euskoprincess (Live), Alai (Live), Jesus 3000 (Dj), Kievra (Live), Mutiko, Denso & Tatta (Live), Yugen Kala (Djs) and Gazzi (Dj).

Despite the fact that the big event will be on Sunday, August 27, the organization presents two previous appointments: the first on Sunday, August 6, with the paid concert of rare fish y Kiwi Junior in Dabadaba and the second, on Saturday August 26 with Muare + DJ Ines in front of the CICCT.

The programming is as follows:

GLADIS SELECTION – DABADABA

AUGUST 6, SUNDAY, 20:00,

€18/22 + EXPENSES

KIWI JR + RARE FISH

GLADIS APERITIF-TOBACCO

AUGUST 26, SATURDAY, 19:00, FREE

MUARE + INES DJ

GLAD IS THE DAY #7- PARQUE CRISTINA ENEA

AUGUST 27 11:30 – 20:30, FREE

MAIN SCENARIO

THE CURSED WAVE

CULTIVATE CULT

JOSU BUKOWSKI & OTALORA DJ

THEN

THE MINOR LEAGUE

SR. NO

TITO RAMIREZ

PARQUE / URBAN & ELECTRONIC STAGE

BREAST (DJ)

EUSKOPRINCESS (LIVE)

ALAI (LIVE)

YXEB 3000 (DJ)

KIEVRA (LIVE)

MUTIKO, DENSO & TATTA (LIVE)

GAZZI (DJ)

YUGEN KALA – YOU ARE THE ONE (DJS)

