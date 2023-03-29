Soil samples from the lunar surface led to an important discovery and fueled hopes for a permanent human presence on the moon.

Source: Pexels

Scientists claim that glass balls scattered on the surface Month potentially harboring billions of tons of water that can be extracted for use by astronauts on future lunar missions.

The discovery is considered one of the most important to date, especially for space agencies planning building bases on the moonbecause it means that humanity has a widely available source of not only water, but also hydrogen and oxygen.

“We have come to one of the most exciting discoveries”, says Mahesh Anand, professor of planetary science and research. “With this discovery, the potential for exploring space in a sustainable manner is higher than it has ever been.”.

Anand and a team of Chinese scientists analyzed smooth glass beads from lunar soil samples returned to Earth in December 2020 by China‘s Chang’e-5 mission. The globules, less than a millimeter in size, are formed when meteoroids hit the Moon and send molten droplets aloft. They are then solidified and mixed with dust. Tests performed on the spheres reveal that a significant amount of water covers the surface of the Moon – up to 270 billion tons.

However, processing is required before reaching the water. “It’s not like you can shake the material and the water starts to leak out. There is evidence that when you heat the material above 100 °C, the water then comes out and can be collected.”says Anand.

“This finding adds to the growing consensus that the Moon is richer in water than previously thought”says Jan Crawford, a professor at the University of London. “Additional reservoirs of lunar water could be a very useful resource in areas far from the presumed polar ice deposits, but one should not overestimate the amount of water present, which amounts to a maximum of 130 ml per cubic meter of lunar soil.”.

See images of the Artemis mission: