For millennia, human beings lived in the dark of night. They could fight it with torches, lamps, bonfires, but never achieve a final victory. We have forgotten, but life stopped at twilight. Everything changed with electrification: now most of us live in cities where the flow of information, commerce and leisure never stops. But human beings had to pay a high price for that triumph: insomnia. It has never been as widespread as in our time, despite all the chemical solutions available to combat it. Glenn, the protagonist of “Glenn Ganges on the River of Night”this wonderful comic by American Kevin Huizenga, is, as almost all of us have been at some point, an insomniac.

A Glenn, a very clear alter ego of his author, is in his thirties and lives with Wendy, his partner, in one of those typical American suburban areas that we know so intimately thanks to cinema and television. While she has spent the afternoon stressed by her work, linked to the comics industry, he has dedicated himself to reading and drinking coffee. Perhaps too much coffee, because when it’s time to go to bed, as Wendy sinks into a deep unconsciousness, he finds himself unable to sleep. It reaches a moment that all insomniacs know: when your mind does not stop spinning, and incongruous thoughts, surreal fantasies, memories of the past come from your unconscious.

This premise helps Huizenga to build a work that is as dispersed as it is coherent. We find ourselves inside Glenn’s head, and we circulate inside it through a series of linked stories, the stages of a very long sleepless night. Some are visual representations of your fears or anxieties, or light dreams that don’t quite settle down, while others have a more defined plot, such as when you evoke a time when you worked for a technology company, during the dotcom boom. beginning of the 21st century. He tells us about his obsession with a video game, a multiplayer shoot ’em up in the style of “Counter Strike”, with which both he and his colleagues ran away from his worries, while the company was plummeting. . It is a kind of version of Winsor McCay’s “Little Nemo” told backwards: if in that case, we traveled with the unlimited imagination of a sleeping child, in “Glenn Ganges in the river of night” we do it through the dark landscapes of the psyche of an adult and insomniac man.

What is fascinating is the almost infinite display of visual resources by the author, who manages to represent every moment and, what is even more difficult, every thought of his character. In an interview, Huizenga commented that the main difficulty for him while composing this comic was that he couldn’t come up with a proper ending. The truth is that the last pages are very beautiful, and all of us who have spent at least one sleepless night would agree that I could not have found a better one.