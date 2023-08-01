Home » “Gli attassati”, the film with Matranga and Minafò at the end of August on Prime
"Gli attassati", the film with Matranga and Minafò at the end of August on Prime

Two fierce antiheroes determined to redeem all the “attassati” of Italy from the harassment of “Equitù”. This is the plot of the second film with the Palermo duo Matranga and Minafò. It is called “Gli attassati” and is directed by Lorenzo Tiberia. The film was previewed in Palermo and Catania, ahead of schedule, scheduled on…

