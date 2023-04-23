Glimmers of truce in Sudan, the army opens a three-day ceasefire for the end of Ramadan celebrations

Glimmers of truce in Sudan. The army said it was ready to accept a three-day ceasefire to allow the population to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr which concludes the holy month of Ramadan, in a statement quoted by al-Jazeera. The armed forces said they “hope” that rivals of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) also “comply with all the requirements of the truce and stop any military move that could hinder it”.

News that would give some oxygen to a country that has already paid a very high price since the beginning of the clashes, which erupted about a week ago: in fact, there are talks of at least 600 dead and 3,551 injured. Explosions and gunfire were heard at Khartoum even in the early hours of Friday, the first day of Eid al-Fitr. Among those killed there is also an operator of theWorld Organization for Migration (Oim) after “the vehicle in which he was traveling with his family was hit in an exchange of gunfire between the two warring parties”. Also an American citizen, as confirmed by the State Department, was killed in the clashes. At the moment there is no other information except that the man did not work for the embassy in Khartoum. However, the US specifies that “we are preparing to evacuate the embassy in Sudan if necessary, but we have not yet reached that point”. Meanwhile, the residence in the capital by the French Ambassador it was “assaulted by a band of disbanded militiamen” who, however, were “rejected”. Also “one bomba – reported a qualified source – it fell a short distance from the French Embassy”.

Me too’European Union it has moved to ensure the safety of its citizens, so it is planning theirs evacuation from Khartoum as soon as the security situation permits. “We are trying to coordinate an operation to evacuate our civilians from the city, whose situation is now at high risk. We are working on different options to evacuate people – said an EU official – At the moment, the assessment of those working on the ground, including the EU embassy, ​​is that there are no security conditions to proceed with a operation of this type”. The official specified that the EU and seven member states with missions in Sudan, including Italia, France e Germaniaare trying to evacuate around 1,500 European citizens, given that the airport is closed, but such an operation would require three days of cease-fire. “We will follow the situation closely waiting for the moment when it will be possible. At present, our expectation is that we will be fully prepared to move forward with the evacuation of our citizens.”

Before dawn, like every morning since April 15, gunfire and airstrikes erupted, witnesses report. “In the night different neighborhoods of Khartoum they were bombed and are still being bombed and clashed between the army and (the paramilitaries) Rapid Support Forces (RSF),” the doctors union said this morning. Yesterday, diplomatic contacts had intensified: the general Abdel Fattah al-Burhanearmy chief and de facto head of Sudan since the 2021 putsch, announced he had been contacted by regional leaders of the region by the UN chief Anthony Guterres and the US Secretary of State Antony Blink. Everyone had called for an end to the fighting against the general’s FSR paramilitaries Mohamed Hamdane Dagaloits number two after the putsch, for theEid al-Fitrwhich marks the end of the fast of Ramadan. The same Fsr announced “their agreement for a truce of 72 ore“. But at the same time the general Burhane appeared on state television for the first time since the start of hostilities. He delivered an address to the nation on the occasion of theEid without ever mentioning any truce.

The department of US defense in the meantime he started pre-positioning military in case emergency evacuation of diplomatic personnel and other Americans is necessary Sudan. Biden decided earlier in the week, after an American convoy a Khartoum has been targeted and two ceasefire attempts have failed, to move forces and equipment to a base “close” to Djibouti. “No decision has yet been made on the evacuation,” Kirby said, specifying that American officials in Sudan “are sheltering in their homes or workplaces even as the State Department is trying to gather personnel in a central location of Khartoum”.