Glitch in China Southern Airlines’ App Offers Tickets for as Little as $1.30

China Southern Airlines Glitch Offers $1.30 Tickets

The China Southern Airlines app and several ticketing platforms experienced a glitch on Wednesday evening, offering tickets for flights to and from Chengdu for as low as 10, 20, or 30 yuan (equivalent to $1.37 to $4.12). The normal minimum price for these flights is around 400 to 500 yuan ($55 to $69), making the discounted tickets a steal for bargain-hunting travelers.

Although the low prices were only available for a limited time, passengers who were able to purchase these heavily discounted tickets can rest assured that they will still be honored by the airline. In addition to the low ticket price, buyers will still need to pay at least 110 yuan ($15) for airport taxes and fuel surcharges.

Several screenshots circulating online showed tickets from Chengdu to Beijing for just 10 yuan ($1.37), representing a significant discount from the usual price. China Southern Airlines has confirmed that passengers who have already paid for and received their tickets can use them as normal, despite the deeply discounted prices.

The glitch affected China Southern’s mobile app and various ticket booking platforms, including Trip.com. While the airline has not provided specifics about the cause of the glitch, the company’s decision to honor the low-priced tickets is likely to be welcome news for those who were able to take advantage of the oversight.

