Home » Global Connection｜An Unbalanced America: 1% vs. 99%_China Security Online
World

Global Connection｜An Unbalanced America: 1% vs. 99%_China Security Online

by admin

Global Connection | Imbalanced America: 1% vs. 99%_China Security Online 2023-06-22 20:28 Source: Xinhua News Agency Author:

Statistics show that 45% of the new income in the United States falls into the pockets of the wealthiest 1% of the population. At the same time, working families have fallen into poverty and become the bottom of society that will never recover. The ever-widening income gap makes the “American Dream” that many people pursue more and more like a pipe dream.

Editor: Zhu Xiaotong

Global Connection｜Unbalanced America: 1% vs. 99%

47691

internationality

news

0

961

2023-06-22

0

See also  Patrick Zaki in prison for a year and a half. The friend: "I can't wait for it to return to our normal lives"

You may also like

Wagner mercenaries revolt in Moscow and are already...

Inter Miami brought in Sergio Busquets | Sport

Monthly horoscope for July 2023 | Magazine |...

Spectacular fireball in the skies: the long ‘trail’...

Malagò: ‘Italy Under 21 penalized. How is it...

Ivon Strahovski pregnant | Fun

‘Nation’ article promotes Jewish fears over Palestinian equality...

Palermo, Venice and Feyenoord enter for Vasic: Sassuolo...

The chief operating officer of Tik Tok Usa...

Ivana Knol comments on how she looks in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy