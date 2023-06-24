Global Connection｜An Unbalanced America: 1% vs. 99%_China Security Online

Global Connection | Imbalanced America: 1% vs. 99%_China Security Online 2023-06-22 20:28 Source: Xinhua News Agency Author:

Statistics show that 45% of the new income in the United States falls into the pockets of the wealthiest 1% of the population. At the same time, working families have fallen into poverty and become the bottom of society that will never recover. The ever-widening income gap makes the “American Dream” that many people pursue more and more like a pipe dream.

Editor: Zhu Xiaotong

Global Connection｜Unbalanced America: 1% vs. 99%

