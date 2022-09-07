Original title: Global Connection | Typhoon “Xuan Lannuo” passed through South Korea, causing 10 deaths and disasters in Japan

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 7th. This year’s No. 11 typhoon “Xuan Lannuo” passed through South Korea on the 6th, causing many deaths and damage to roads, houses and farmland in many places.

At about 4:50 local time on the 6th, typhoon “Hyunlannuo” landed in South Korea from the area of ​​Geoje City, South Gyeongsang Province. According to the report of the Central Disaster Safety Countermeasures Headquarters of South Korea on the 7th, as of 6:00 that day (5:00 Beijing time), “Xuan Lannuo” has caused 10 deaths, 2 missing and 3 injuries in South Korea. Among them, 9 people died and 1 person was missing in Pohang City, Gyeongsangbuk-do, 1 person died in Gyeongju City, and 1 person was missing in Ulsan City.

According to Yonhap News Agency on the 6th, the typhoon caused power outages in more than 60,000 households across South Korea, and damaged 312 public facilities including roads and bridges, as well as 1,320 hectares of crops.

The Guri Nuclear Power Headquarters of the Korea Hydro-Atomic Power Company said on the same day that the typhoon caused the turbine generator of Unit 1 of the Shin-Gori Nuclear Power Station to stop running, but it did not cause radiation leakage, and the nuclear reactor remained in a stable state.

This is a road damaged by a typhoon in Busan, South Korea, on September 6.Xinhua News Agency/News News Agency

According to the news released by the Japan Meteorological Agency on the evening of the 6th, the typhoon “Xuan Lannuo” has been transformed into an extratropical cyclone that night, and it is expected that there will still be thunder and lightning, heavy rain and strong winds in the eastern and northern areas of Japan on the 7th.

According to the forecast, the maximum wind speed in the Hokkaido area on the 7th will reach 25 meters per second, and the wave height will be 6 meters; as of 18:00 on the 7th, the 24-hour rainfall in the Kinki area will reach 150 mm. The Meteorological Agency reminded local people to be vigilant.

Affected by “Xuan Lannuo”, schools in many places in Japan were suspended on the 6th, about 38,000 households in 5 counties including Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Kumamoto, and Kagoshima were without power, and communications in Okinawa and Kyushu were faulty. West Japan Railway Company and Kyushu Railway Company cancelled or reduced the number of Shinkansen trains in some sections on the 6th, and airlines such as All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines cancelled flights from the western region on the same day. (Reporters: Lu Rui, Zhou Siyu, Sun Yiran, reporters Jin Haomin, Jiang Qiaomei, Li Guangzheng, Guo Dan; Editing: Indifferent; Editors: Lu Yu, Zhang Dailei, Nie Yun, He Mengshu)

