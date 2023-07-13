Title: Global Current Affairs: Defense Deals, Severe Weather, and Technology Advancements

Subtitle: A roundup of the latest global news across various sectors

Global Current Affairs: 4Dgwm17ZLI3article Russian Ministry of Defense: Wagner has handed over thousands of tons of weapons and equipment – world.huanqiu.com

In a recent report by the Russian Ministry of Defense, private military company Wagner has reportedly handed over thousands of tons of weapons and equipment. The ministry did not provide further details on the recipients or locations of these arms transfers. This development raises concerns about the illicit arms trade and its potential impact on global security.

4DgwCDasKvZarticle Kishida asks Yin Xiyue for understanding on the sea row – world.huanqiu.com

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has reached out to Chinese Foreign Minister Yin Xiyue, expressing his desire for understanding regarding the ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea. Kishida emphasized the importance of peaceful resolutions and mutual cooperation among neighboring countries in the region. This diplomatic outreach aims to ease tensions and promote stability in the area.

4Dgvyxr2s8karticle The Chicago area of ​​the United States was repeatedly hit by tornadoes, and flights were grounded – world.huanqiu.com

The Chicago area in the United States experienced a series of severe weather events, including multiple tornado touchdowns. As a result, flights were temporarily grounded, causing significant disruptions to air travel. Local authorities have urged residents to stay indoors and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

4DgeofMdrKWarticle US media: India still lags behind China in these four key areas – oversea.huanqiu.com

According to a report by US media outlets, India continues to lag behind China in several key areas, including infrastructure development, technological advancements, manufacturing capabilities, and education quality. The article highlights the need for India to invest more in these sectors to bridge the gap with its neighbor, China.

4DgweHSshucarticle warning! Heavy rain! Thunderstorm and strong wind! Pay attention to china.huanqiu.com in these areas

China is currently bracing for severe weather conditions, with heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds forecasted in certain areas. Local authorities have issued warnings advising residents to take necessary precautions to prevent damage and ensure their safety.

4DgvYIHF2Szarticle Hangzhou Asian Games released civilized game viewing etiquette – china.huanqiu.com

The organizers of the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games have released guidelines on civilized game viewing etiquette. The aim is to promote good sportsmanship and create a positive atmosphere during the event. Spectators are encouraged to respect athletes, follow rules and regulations, and maintain cleanliness in and around the stadium.

Global Industry:

4DfzXWZ1RMNgallery//rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/951e8873bfb65a77568266d8846d334a.jpg Beautiful rural green development – finance.huanqiu.com1689123275640

A captivating image showcases the beauty of rural green development, highlighting the efforts made towards sustainable and eco-friendly practices. This development aligns with the global movement towards a greener future while preserving natural resources and promoting rural economies.

4DfzRyiNK4oarticle//rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/847a8f4b5a73360e23f38852f8940d40.jpg Explore the law of long-term climate change – tech.huanqiu.com1689123125455

A thought-provoking article delves into the study of long-term climate change patterns. Scientists and researchers are striving to understand the complexities and implications of climate change to better prepare for future challenges. The article highlights the importance of continuous research and global cooperation in combating climate change.

4DgpelUqPdsarticle Intermediary supermarkets help enterprises increase efficiency – finance.huanqiu.com

Intermediary supermarkets are playing a crucial role in helping businesses improve efficiency. By providing a platform to connect suppliers and buyers, these supermarkets optimize supply chains, reduce costs, and enhance communication between stakeholders. The article emphasizes the positive impact of intermediary supermarkets on the global business landscape.

4Dgpe8B65Q6article Make full use of free trade port institutional arrangements to speed up the construction of Hainan’s modern industrial system – finance.huanqiu.com

Hainan, a free trade port in China, is leveraging its institutional arrangements to accelerate the development of a modern industrial system. Through policy support and infrastructure investments, Hainan aims to attract foreign investment, foster innovation, and enhance its economic competitiveness on the global stage.

4DfzoUL3up0article National carbon market has been running smoothly for two years – finance.huanqiu.com

China‘s national carbon market has been operating smoothly for the past two years. This market-based approach to carbon emissions aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainable development. The article highlights the progress made in China‘s efforts to combat climate change and emphasizes the importance of global collaboration in addressing environmental issues.

4DfztClTUJjarticle National shipbuilding completions in the first half of the year amounted to 21.13 million dwt – finance.huanqiu.com

China‘s shipbuilding industry witnessed significant growth in the first half of the year, with completions reaching 21.13 million deadweight tons (dwt). This achievement reflects China‘s position as a global leader in shipbuilding and highlights its contribution to international maritime trade.

4Dfztu1aqBrarticle In 2022, the digital procurement rate of Chinese enterprises will rise to 8.26% – finance.huanqiu.com

Chinese enterprises are expected to witness a significant increase in digital procurement rates, reaching 8.26% by 2022. This shift towards digitalization in procurement processes aims to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance transparency in business operations. The article emphasizes the importance of embracing digital technologies to stay competitive in the global market.

Global Fashion:

4DeKb6buDz9article//rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/5cdbbeb82d355f6e927e70e0e82b41d5.jpg Chinese ballet is famous all over the world – ent.huanqiu.com1688950412864

Chinese ballet has gained international recognition and acclaim for its exceptional artistry and cultural heritage. This article showcases the achievements and influence of Chinese ballet on the global stage, emphasizing its contribution to the world of performing arts.

47WFQPMfZbEarticle//rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/f82eb648ac8b63f2b6a1261f3bb914d0.jpg Lu Han fashion blockbuster handsome – fashion.huanqiu.com1649378908859

Popular Chinese singer and actor, Lu Han, mesmerizes fans with his stylish looks and fashion sense. This article features Lu Han’s latest fashion photoshoot, highlighting his influence as a fashion icon in China and beyond.

448L0xOP60Tarticle//rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/bfde77be2047f312c65dbde58bf7ee55.png Blancpain strongly supports the sixth expedition of “Coelacanth Expedition Research”—a first visit to Cape Corsica – luxury.huanqiu.com16275246328 46

Renowned luxury watchmaker, Blancpain, shows its commitment to marine conservation through its support of the “Coelacanth Expedition Research.” This initiative aims to explore and protect the unique ecosystem of Cape Corsica, raising awareness about the need for environmental stewardship.

47Yl00qAEAfarticle//rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/cc591483d68d301cdf6fd14c301bd91a.jpg Tongbihua spring – lx.huanqiu.com1649640154845

The vibrancy and beauty of Tongbihua spring are captured in this article, showcasing the natural wonders and scenic landscapes that attract visitors from around the world. Tongbihua spring exemplifies the richness of natural heritage and its significance in global tourism.

Global Economics:

4BYZYL2DKLZARTICLE // RS1.HuanQIUCDN.CN/DP/API/Files/ImageDir/9E8589B3EE1AA56416731DA748317AFBU5.JPG polar fox car dual-preserving and peace of mind replacement of electric vehicles and new users – Uto.Huanqiu.com1675485241904

Uto, a leading automobile manufacturer, introduces the Polar Fox car, an innovative electric vehicle that offers dual preservation and peace of mind for new users. This development aligns with the global green transportation movement and highlights the advancements in electric vehicle technology.

9CaKrnKmQBQarticle//himg2.huanqiucdn.cn/attachment2010/2019/0916/10/23/20190916102314980.jpg Hope that new products will boost performance – Jichuan Pharmaceutical’s brand-name products are suspected of false publicity – Jichuan Pharmaceutical is suspected of false publicity of health.huanqiu.com1568599980000

Jichuan Pharmaceutical faces allegations of false advertising and misleading claims about the effectiveness of its brand-name products. This incident raises concerns about product transparency and the need for strict regulations to protect consumer health and safety.

4DgseKy8vvoarticle Our scientists successfully prepared and verified the true entanglement of 51 superconducting qubits – lx.huanqiu.com

Scientists have made a breakthrough in quantum computing, successfully achieving true entanglement of 51 superconducting qubits. This advancement holds immense potential for accelerating the development of quantum technologies and transforming various sectors, including cryptography and data processing.

9CaKrnKmROOarticle Carcinogens reduce, other hazards increase, reveal the true face of electronic cigarettes – health.huanqiu.com

New findings highlight the risks associated with electronic cigarettes, revealing that while carcinogens may be reduced, other hazards still persist. This study raises concerns about the long-term effects of e-cigarette use and emphasizes the importance of further research in this area.

4DenSBPlYyGarticle is more luxurious, smarter, and more efficient, the new generation of Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV is officially launched in the Chinese market – auto.huanqiu.com

Mercedes-Benz introduces its latest generation of the GLE SUV in the Chinese market, featuring enhanced luxury, advanced smart technologies, and improved efficiency. The launch of this innovative vehicle reinforces China‘s position as a key market for luxury automobiles and reflects the growing demand for high-quality vehicles.

7Q2P3389HpKarticle Volkswagen’s new progress in Australia’s “emission gate”: Volkswagen and Australian car owners reconcile or pay

