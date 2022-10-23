[NTDTV, Beijing time, October 22, 2022]There are no Li Keqiang and Wang Yang on the list of members of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China; the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has closed hundreds of cities in Henan and Zhengzhou to strengthen the closure; Sword military exercise; support for the rally of 400 million people to withdraw three times. Many political dignitaries in Taiwan responded.

There is no Li Keqiang and Wang Yang in the list of members of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

The list of members of the Central Committee of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was announced on Saturday. There are no current Politburo Standing Committee members Li Keqiang, Wang Yang, Han Zheng or Li Zhanshu, which means they will step down from the Standing Committee. Analysts believe that from this list, we can see the clues of the 20th Politburo Standing Committee released on Sunday.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China closed, and the list of 205 members of the 20th Central Committee was announced. In this list, Li Keqiang, Wang Yang, Han Zheng and Li Zhanshu of the seven Politburo Standing Committee members are not included, indicating that they will step down as members of the Standing Committee. In other words, Xi Jinping will be able to promote four new people to the Politburo Standing Committee. The “seven up and eight down” rule was completely broken by Xi.

Analysts believe that this shows that Xi Jinping’s power has reached an unprecedented height within the CCP.

Also on the list is the 69-year-old Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, who has already reached retirement age but is still on the list, as is the Chinese ambassador to the United States, Qin Gang. Analysts said that this shows that Wang Yi may serve as a Politburo member and director of the Central Foreign Affairs Office, and Qin Gang may become foreign minister by exception.

In addition, Li Xi, secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee, was included in the list of members of the new Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. Some analysts said that he may serve as secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and be promoted to the Standing Committee of the Politburo.

As for Vice Premier Han Zheng in charge of Hong Kong and Macau affairs, Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, and Luo Huining, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government, all are not on the list of central committee members. It is expected that there will be personnel changes in the Hong Kong and Macau system.

In addition, at the closing ceremony, pictures taken by foreign media showed that Hu Jintao, the former general secretary of the Communist Party of China, was suspected of being “requested” from the venue. Later, Hu Jintao was accompanied by two staff members and left the venue and did not participate in the second half of the conference.

Comprehensive report by NTDTV reporters Liu Haiying and Jiang Dia

The 20 CCP closed hundreds of cities in Henan and Zhengzhou to strengthen the closure and control

In order to hold the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, hundreds of cities in China have been blocked. A large number of students and residents in many places have been taken away and isolated, and the situation is tragic. In a video posted on the Internet, a woman’s cry for help came from a hotel in Zhengzhou, accusing herself and her family of being maliciously given a red code to isolate in the hotel, and the patient’s oxygen was cut off.

At the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping said that the “dynamic clearing” policy will not be shaken. In order to clear up politics, many cities have implemented complete blockades even though there are only cases of the epidemic. On the 21st, the British media BBC said that since August, when the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is approaching, 114 cities in China have been blocked.

Among them, Zhengzhou City, Henan Province, with a population of more than 10 million, has entered a state of closure since the 17th.

In many places in Henan, a large number of residents and students have been taken away and quarantined.

A video circulating on the Internet shows that on the 16th, a citizen who was allegedly quarantined at the Magpie Yujia Hotel in Zhengzhou called for help, accusing the community and residents living in room 609 of killing people.

People quarantined at the Magpie Yujia Hotel in Zhengzhou City: “I am in room 611, and we were maliciously quarantined here by their red code, cut off the oxygen of our patients, and killed us. Please pay attention, my name is Dai Fengxian (voice) , our critically ill patient is called Zhao Qun.”

On October 22, a NTD reporter asked the Magpie Yujia Hotel in Zhengzhou, the branch used to isolate the red code personnel, and asked if they knew about the residents in Room 611 calling for help, but the hotel staff couldn’t tell.

Ms. Zhao, employee of Magpie Yujia Hotel in Zhengzhou City: “Our hotel is currently contracted by the team and has no vacancies, so it is not open to the public. We are also an isolation point here. Just this one, other hotels should be open as normal. Some may also be It’s been contracted and it’s full. I don’t know who changed this (red) code.”

The reporter also asked about the other two Magpie Yujia hotels. Although they are not isolated hotels, all guests are sealed in the hotel, which is equivalent to being quarantined.

Ms. Li, an employee of the Magpie Yujia Hotel in Zhengzhou: “Our store is not an isolation store now. Due to the epidemic, it is temporarily closed and no longer accepting guests. This place is being managed silently, no entry or exit is allowed, and guests cannot go home.”

Ms. Gao, an employee of the Magpie Yujia Hotel in Zhengzhou: “Our hotel is temporarily closed and closed. Due to the epidemic management, all the guests staying here cannot go home. The communities outside are closed. Zhengzhou is indeed very serious. Yes, and the trajectory of the movement is not announced even if it is diagnosed.”

Some people in Zhengzhou have been locked up at home for several days and tested for nucleic acid twice a day. On the 11th, it was reported that Zhengzhou would “silently manage for three days”, but the police refuted the rumors and said that those who spread rumors have been investigated and punished. Now the rumor has become a reality.

NTDTV reporters Li Yun, Li Shanshan and Wang Peihan interviewed and reported

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with Australian Prime Minister Albanese on Saturday to sign a new joint declaration and discuss the need to maintain Taiwan’s security. The Japanese Ministry of Defense announced on the 21st that the US-Japan “Sharp Sword” military exercise will be launched in mid-November, and the scale of the invested troops will exceed 36,000. The outside world interprets it as a response to the CCP’s military expansion.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida: “Given such unparalleled close ties and ties between Japan and Australia, we agree with our The special strategic partnership has risen to a new and higher level.”

Australian Prime Minister Albanese: “Our commitment to consult each other on contingencies is part of our efforts to support security and stability in the region. It demonstrates our responsibility for the security of our region and each other. As we strengthen our security partnership As part of this, we are also announcing today that the Japanese Self-Defense Forces will be conducting training and exercises in northern Australia together with the Australian Defence Force.”

According to Japanese media reports, the two sides have also discussed necessary countermeasures if something happens to Taiwan. At the same time, Japan and Australia also signed a key mineral partnership. Australian Prime Minister Albanese said that he promised to strengthen cooperation, strengthen the supply chain of key minerals, and ensure that advanced Japanese manufacturers have the key minerals they need.

Lin Yutang and Zeng Xinmin organized and reported by NTDTV Asia Pacific TV

In solidarity with 400 million people and three withdrawals rally, many political dignitaries in Taiwan responded

To celebrate the withdrawal of 400 million Chinese from the CCP team, the Taiwan Falun Dafa Society and the Taiwan Service Center for Quitting the CCP held a rally and parade in front of the Taipei City Government on Saturday (22nd), and many dignitaries showed up to support and respond.

In solidarity with 400 million people who quit the Communist Party of China, a number of dignitaries were present at the meeting in front of the Taipei City Government. Wang Xinghuan, Secretary General of Taiwan Jijin, said that the CCP’s persecution of Falun Gong, Hong Kong, Tibet, etc. is essentially the biggest cult. Especially Taiwan was intimidated by the CCP’s military, and he felt empathy for the persecuted.

Wang Xinghuan, secretary general of the Taiwan Fundamentalist Party: “I will appear in this place and stand on the same front with all the aspiring people who are persecuted by the CCP all over the world, and we will fight against the tyranny of the CCP together.”

Taipei City Councilor Lin Yingmeng said that it is encouraging that 400 million people quit the CCP, and more and more people see the lies of the CCP and oppose the tyranny of the CCP.

Taipei City Councilor Lin Yingmeng: “I believe that the CCP will fall one day, because we may not have believed that 400 million people will quit the CCP in the past, but it has already happened today, and I believe that in the future we will definitely witness that without the CCP. one day.”

Many congressmen thanked Falun Gong practitioners for their persistence in spreading the truth and exposing the essence of the CCP to the world at home and abroad over the years. Congressman Hong Jianyi bowed to the Falun Gong practitioners.

Taipei City Councilor Hong Jianyi: “In the 18 years of our joint efforts, 400 million people have quit (the CCP). We demand that the CCP prohibit human persecution and live organ harvesting.”

Taipei City Councilor Li Jianchang: “I went to every corner of Taiwan, whether it was a park or a school, and I saw our Falun Gong friends practicing the exercises. They were very quiet, but this silence is not silence, this silence is a huge force. .”

Congressman Jiang Zhiming said that more people in the world cast aside the evil nature of the CCP, and more people will respond to the activities of quitting the CCP.

Taipei City Councilor Jiang Zhiming: “Through such an event today, more people will know, and I believe that in the future, more people will continue to respond to the activities of quitting the CCP. In the future, the tide of quitting the CCP will blossom everywhere and spread all over the world.”

Taipei City Councilor Zhang Maonan: “400 million people have quit the Communist Party, the Communist Youth League, and the Young Pioneers. They have clearly seen the evil nature of the CCP and the nature of the CCP’s aggression.”

Xu Kaixiong, chairman of the Taiwan Association for the Rescue of Persecuted Falun Gong Practitioners, said that “the communist Marxist-Leninist descendants, killing the descendants of Yan and Huang” are now being staged, calling on the Chinese people to wake up and realize that the CCP cannot represent China.

NTDTV Asia-Pacific TV reported by Lin Qiuxia, Taiwan, Taipei

‘Silence’ Sydney premiere audience: Courage is shocking

A few days ago, the award-winning film “The Voice of Silence” directed by Chinese-Canadian director Li Yunxiang held its Sydney premiere at the NSW Parliament in Australia. The audience said that the film was deeply shocking and moving.

Defense attorney Sophie York: “Oh my God, it’s a very sad movie, it’s heart-wrenching.”

The award-winning film “The Voice of Silence” had its Sydney premiere at the NSW Parliament in Australia. The event was co-hosted by NSW MP Nile (Rev Fred Nile) and The Epoch Times Australia.

NSW Upper House MP Fred Nile: “I applaud the brave souls who are actively fighting in China. Communism is too costly to humanity and must end.”

The film “The Voice of Silence” is based on real events. The story tells the story of two couples of students from Tsinghua University and a foreign journalist who risked their lives to convey the truth of the CCP’s persecution of Falun Gong to the international community.

Peter Kim, former deputy mayor of Ryde: “It’s unbelievable how one human being can be so cruel to another. It’s also astounding that these heroes have made a huge difference in the world by revealing the truth.”

Sophie York: “The film shows how the CCP uses propaganda to smear Falun Gong and turn ordinary people and their neighbors against each other. When people watch the film, they will understand what the truth is. So I think this is a very important film. It would be great if more audiences saw it.”

Paul Folley, general manager of the Australian Traditional Family Protection Alliance: “The heroism and dedication of the characters in the story are very touching. The actors are not only the stories of several characters in the film, but also symbols of all Chinese protesters.”

Wang Ning, editor-in-chief of Voice of Sydney Radio: “When I watched this movie just now, my heart ached all the time. I have been very heartbroken, because I felt the same.”

Wang Ning: “Chinese people are getting less and less a place to speak. This is really not as good as the basic rights of a cat or a dog in Australia. This is the greatest sorrow of our human beings.”

Audience Wu Tong: “This film is made to arouse the world‘s awareness of the CCP, and it plays a very good role. I think everyone should strive to be Wang Boyu and tell the truth. I think this is also One of the ‘truths’ of Falun Gong’s ‘Truthfulness-Compassion-Forbearance’, I think it can be very, very reflected.”

According to the organizers, the film “Silent Voice” will be screened again in Sydney and Canberra in November.

Reported by NTDTV, Sydney, Australia

U.S. appeals court blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

On Friday, the U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan, requiring the Biden administration not to discharge any debt until the court makes a ruling.

With less than 17 days left until the U.S. midterm elections, President Biden on Friday again touted his student loan forgiveness program. Biden said more than 20 million people have considered the plan.

US President Joe Biden: “Applying is as easy as hanging out with friends, or watching a movie at home. Most people apply from their phones.”

On Friday, however, the federal 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis, Missouri, issued a stay order. That’s because six Republican-led states filed individual lawsuits against the plan, which were appealed after a judge dismissed them on Thursday.

The appeals court asked the Biden administration not to forgive any debts until it has ruled on longer-term injunctions filed by those states.

The states argued that the plan cost taxpayers too much money, arguing that Biden was overstepping his authority by taking such sweeping action without congressional approval.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated in September that student loan forgiveness would cost the government about $400 billion.

House Minority Leader McCarthy said in an interview this week that if Republicans regain their majority, they could use the debt limit as leverage to force the government to cut spending.

Comprehensive report by NTDTV reporters Li Mei and Wang Yanqiao

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/10/22/a103557454.html