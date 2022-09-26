Global Epidemic Updates[September 26]: German Chancellor Scholz tests positive for the new crown virus



Financial Associated Press, September 27 (Editor Xia Junxiong) Statistics released by Johns Hopkins University in the United States show that as of 23:59 on September 26, Beijing time, the number of confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in the world rose to 615,203,142, of which The death toll reached 6,537,363.

(Overview of the global epidemic, source: Johns Hopkins University) As of press time, there have been 2,528,281 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in Japan in the past 28 days, 1,851,251 in the United States, 1,607,336 in South Korea, 1,370,229 in Russia, and 910,700 in Germany.

The following is the daily trend of newly confirmed cases in the relevant countries:

(Source: Financial Associated Press, Wind)

[National Health Commission: A total of 3,436.227 million doses of the new coronavirus vaccine have been reported nationwide]

As of September 25, 2022, 31 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities directly under the Central Government) and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps have reported a total of 3,436.227 million doses of the new coronavirus vaccine.

[1 new local confirmed case in Xinjiang and 7 local asymptomatic infections]

On September 26, the Information Office of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region People’s Government held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control. Announcement at the meeting: From 0:00 to 21:00 on September 26, Xinjiang added 1 new case of local asymptomatic infection, 1 new case of local asymptomatic infection, 7 new local asymptomatic infection, and new local asymptomatic infection released from isolation medical observation 5 example. As of 21:00 on September 26, there were 2 local confirmed cases in Xinjiang and 213 local asymptomatic infections.

[Shenzhen added 5 new positive cases of new crown from 0 to 12:00 on September 26]

According to the Shenzhen Health and Health Commission, from 0 to 12:00 on September 26, there were 5 new positive cases in Shenzhen, of which 4 were diagnosed as confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia and 1 was diagnosed as asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus. 3 cases were found in centralized quarantine observation personnel, 1 case was found in close contact screening, and 1 case was found in community screening. The above-mentioned new cases have been transferred to the emergency department of the Third People’s Hospital of the city for isolation and treatment, and the condition is stable. The work involved in the traceability of flow regulation and close isolation is in progress.

[German Chancellor Scholz tests positive for the new coronavirus]

On September 26, local time, a German government spokesman said that German Chancellor Scholz tested positive for the new crown virus that morning, and his symptoms are currently mild and he is isolating at home.

Scholz led a delegation to visit the Gulf countries on September 24 and 25. It is reported that Scholz has tested negative for the new crown virus in the past two days.

[The cumulative number of confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in Japan exceeds 21.12 million]

According to the Japan Broadcasting Association (NHK), as of 18:00 local time on September 26, there were 43,587 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia and 74 new deaths in a single day across Japan, with a cumulative total of 21,121,602 confirmed cases and 44,479 deaths. example.

