Global IoT Orchestration, how it will work thanks to eSIM and roaming

The first international network operators (MNOs) announced are Bell Canada e Telenor.

Verizon Business recently announced the launch of di “Global IoT Orchestration”the global wireless IoT (Internet of Things) platform that will enable enterprises to centrally deploy and manage IoT devices across national borders, taking advantage of both the native eSIMs and the roaming features of mobile network operatorse.

Thanks to the new solution, devices operating in multiple regions of the world will be able to connect natively via an eSIM profile provided by one of the international operators with which Verizon collaborates and to access – as a network subscriber – the range of services offered by the partners operating in that area, taking advantage of the technical, commercial and multi-network coverage capabilities of the same and activating solutions that require local connectivity.

Global IoT Orchestration is integrated into the Verizon ThingSpace IoT management platform. Global and national IoT connections can be managed centrally, on a single pane of glass, using a seamless API interface.

Through Verizon’s current partnerships with Bell Canada and Telenor, customers will be able to manage eSIM connectivity in the United States, Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Additional carriers with eSIM services covering other areas around the world will be announced throughout the year.

To become a true leader in IoT, designing and delivering solutions globally is key. For example, a device manufacturer that primarily targets the United States, but operates across Europe and Canada, wants to ensure that its data remains available and that its devices stay connected around the world. Thanks to the native provisioning of the eSIM enabled by Global IoT Orchestration, devices can easily remain connected even across national borders, without having to rely exclusively on roaming in the main global markets.

Verizon Global IoT Orchestration is currently available in trials to new and existing Verizon Business customers in the United States.

How Verizon Global IoT Orchestration works

Leveraging both native eSIMs and partner roaming agreements, users will have access to the full range of services from partner mobile network operators, including Bell Canada’s coverage area and Telenor’s European and Asian coverage area. Verizon Global IoT Orchestration will enable its service in 200 countries and regions, combining native and roaming access from Verizon and mobile network operators with which it has agreements.

Comments from executives

“The desire to move towards IoT technology is the natural reflection of a global trend: the number of IoT devices is growing rapidly and fleets are expanding. For this, our customers need flexible and reliable connectivity even beyond national borders – he comments Debika Bhattacharya, Chief Product Officer di Verizon Business – Through partnerships with Bell Canada, Telenor and upcoming carriers, Verizon Global IoT Orchestration will be able to provide a global perimeter with seamless IoT eSIM connectivity“.

“The United States represents a key market for many of our international customers. Together with Verizon we can optimize our customers’ solutions and supply chains, enabling even more reliable access to the US market – he claims Mats Lundquist, CEO of Telenor Connection and Head of Telenor IoT – Furthermore, the local area network functionality is seen as a catalyst for the adoption of the next generation of 5G-enabled IoT services.”

“Bell provides the best network in Canada to support Verizon and its enterprise customers with the continuous coverage they need for their IoT devices – he observes Michel Richer, SVP, Enterprise Solutions, Data Engineering and AI di Bell Canada – The new Verizon-branded solution delivers a great service experience for centralized management of cutting-edge enterprise IoT applications. It also provides secure, real-time access to critical operational data, regardless of the position of IoT devices in the world”.

“Our global utility customers require industrial IoT networks, platforms and services to support critical energy, water and smart city services – he declares John Marcolini, Senior Vice President, Networked Solutions di Itron, Inc. – The ten-year collaboration between Itron and Verizon has focused on device connectivity, also including the study of the potential of Verizon ThingSpace and native eSIM which will lead to greater availability of IoT on mobile, allowing Itron to design and deploy IoT solutions streamlining i costs”.

Share this article: