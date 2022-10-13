Global market: German Chancellor firmly supports globalization, IMF once again lowered its economic growth forecast for next year



Financial Associated Press, October 12 (Editor Shi Zhengcheng) The U.S. stock market once stabilized and rebounded overnight, but the pressure on the eve of the release of important economic data and the Bank of England’s confirmation that it will withdraw from the rescue policy as scheduled has caused the market to risk aversion again. In the end, the three major U.S. stock indexes only barely closed up, and the Nasdaq fell into a technical bear market for the second time this year.

David Bahnsen, chief investment officer of the Bahnsen Group, explained that the current market is in a very bad environment, with a weakening economy, uncertainty about corporate earnings, the path of the Fed raising interest rates is unclear, and investors are also extremely risk-averse.

In addition to macro uncertainty, US stocks will also usher in the latest earnings season this week. In a not-so-good sign, shares of JPMorgan, Citigroup and Bank of America, which are due to report on Friday, all hit their lowest levels in nearly a year on Tuesday.

In terms of commodities, concerns about a weakening economy have also driven international oil prices to continue to weaken. After surging 17% last week, oil prices were in a downward trend in the first two trading days of this week.

market news

[German Chancellor Scholz firmly supports globalization and opposes decoupling from China]

According to CCTV news reports, German Chancellor Scholz once again made it clear that he supported globalization when he attended the Berlin Mechanical Engineering Summit on October 11, local time, saying that globalization “makes a lot of prosperity possible”. At the same time, he is also firmly opposed to decoupling, emphasizing that “decoupling would be the completely wrong path. The current order, or rather, the order at the turning point of the times, is not decoupling, but clever political and economic diversification.”

Scholz believes that Germany and the EU must establish a broader and more robust trade relationship, not only cannot decouple from individual countries, but “must trade with many countries, including China, with emerging countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America. “.

[IMF lowered its global GDP forecast for next year again]

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) released its latest World Economic Outlook on Tuesday, predicting that global GDP growth will slow to 2.7% next year, down 0.2 percentage points from its July forecast. This would be the weakest growth performance since 2001, excluding the global financial crisis and the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic. The IMF also emphasized that the economic outlook continues to face exceptionally huge downside risks, and there is even a 25% chance that the global growth rate will drop below 2.0% one year later.

[Bank of England: Will end the bailout plan on time]

In the face of calls from British pension funds to extend the bailout on Tuesday, central bank governor Bailey responded flatly on Tuesday, saying that the market stabilization operation is not a monetary policy tool, but only provides a window for orderly sales of assets. Therefore, for the relevant funds, there are still the last three days, so hurry up and adjust the positions.

[White House officials say Biden will reassess relations with Saudi Arabia]

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in an interview on Tuesday that the U.S.-Saudi relationship needs to be continually reassessed and that President Biden is ready to work with Congress on the Saudi relationship.

[The first space defense test in human history was successful]

NASA held a press conference on Tuesday to announce that observations obtained over the past two weeks show that using an aircraft to strike an asteroid can indeed change its trajectory, the first time in human history to actively change the motion of a celestial body.According to preliminary results obtained, after the target asteroid was hit, its period of revolving around another planet dropped from 11 hours and 55 minutes to 11 hours and 23 minutes, which is 25 times higher than the threshold for mission success set by NASA.

[Meta announces that the starting price of the new Metaverse headset reaches $1,500]

On Tuesday, local time, the Meta platform held its annual Connect conference to showcase the hardware and software construction of its “Metaverse” vision to the outside world. As the most important part of the conference, the latest flagship MR device Meta Quest Pro also debuted today. According to the official website, the Meta Quest Pro comes with 10 advanced VR/MR sensors, 12GB RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ processor. The starting price also reaches $1,499.99. It will be released on October 25, and will start shipping on October 28. It is currently available for pre-order on the official website.

The capital market also responded flatly to this device, with Meta closing down 3.92% throughout the day. Since last year’s Connect conference announced the name change, the company’s stock price has fallen by nearly 60%.

[General Motors enters the energy storage track to expand supporting businesses such as solar panels]

On Tuesday, local time, General Motors announced on its official website the launch of a new energy business that provides homes and businesses with a range of energy management products such as battery packs, solar panels, and electric vehicle charging piles. To create a new energy ecosystem, the company has also launched two new businesses, Ultium Home and Ultium Commercial, which combine with the existing Ultium Charge 360 ​​to form a new division called “Universal Energy,” the release reads.

[Intel, Google Cloud Release E2000 Data Center Chip]

On Tuesday, local time, Intel and Alphabet’s Google Cloud released an E2000 chip specifically designed for data centers, helping expensive CPUs do the work of packing data, thereby increasing data center security and efficiency.

[The U.S. Department of Labor proposes to adjust the definition of contractors, Uber and other gig economy companies plummet]

The U.S. Labor Department released a proposal on Tuesday to define “economically dependent” workers as employees, not independent contractors, and the new rules are expected to be implemented next year. Affected by this, Uber and Lyft, which had limited profitability, both fell by more than 10% at the close.

[Disney delays the launch of many movies]

Entertainment giant Disney confirmed on Tuesday that it was delaying the release of several blockbuster hits, according to media reports. Among them, “Avengers: Secret War” has been delayed by half a year to May 1, 2026, the new Deadpool movie has also been delayed by two months to November 2024, and the Fantastic Four movie has been delayed by three months to 2025 February.