(Original title: Global market: Iran “acceptable” EU proposal text is expected to resume implementation of the Iran nuclear deal)

overnight stock market

European and American stock indexes rose across the board on Friday (August 12), with the Nasdaq rising more than 2% to lead the three major U.S. stock indexes. On a weekly basis, nearly all major stock indexes posted gains.

commodity market

International oil prices fell significantly. Light sweet crude oil futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell $2.25, or 2.38%, to settle at $92.09 a barrel; London Brent crude futures for October delivery fell $1.45 to settle at $92.09 a barrel $98.15, down 1.46%.

According to data released by Baker Hughes, an American oilfield technology services company, on the 12th, the number of active oil rigs in the United States this week was 601, an increase of 3 from the previous month and an increase of 203 from the same period last year.

The most actively traded December gold futures price in the New York Mercantile Exchange gold futures market rose $8.3 from the previous trading day to close at $1,815.5 an ounce, or 0.46%. Market analysts believe that the decline in U.S. Treasury yields is the main reason for the rise in gold prices on the day. Silver futures for September delivery rose 34.9 cents, or 1.72%, to settle at $20.698 an ounce.

Corn, wheat and soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were mixed. The most actively traded December contract in the corn market closed at $6.4225 per bushel, up 14.5 cents, or 2.31%, from the previous trading day; the September wheat contract closed at $8.06 per bushel, down 4.75 from the previous trading day cents, down 0.59%; soybean November contract closed at $14.5425 per bushel, up 5.75 cents, or 0.4%, from the previous trading day.

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Express

①[Russia warns the U.S. against actions that could lead to the severance of diplomatic relations between the two countries]According to the TASS news agency on the 13th local time, citing the position of the director of the North American Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Darchiev, he said that in the current turbulent situation, he did not want to hypothetically speculate on whether the relationship between Russia and the United States will further deteriorate, but he said that the United States The West, led by it, has trampled on absolute taboos in international law and diplomatic practice.

A legislative initiative is currently under discussion in the U.S. Congress that could declare Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism.” Darchiev believes that if this proposal is implemented, it will cause the most serious damage to the bilateral diplomatic relations between Russia and the United States, which will lead to the downgrade of relations between the two countries, and may even cut off diplomatic relations. Darciyev emphasized that the United States has received relevant warnings.

②Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova: Western countries are trying to blame Russia on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant issue.

③ The President of Ukraine submitted a draft bill on the extension of the wartime state and general mobilization order to the parliament. The draft text and accompanying documents have not yet been made public. According to reports, the previous wartime state and general mobilization order will expire on August 23.

④ Russian Ministry of Defense: Nearly 440,000 tons of grain have been shipped from Ukrainian ports this month; the United Nations has appointed the coordinator of the “Ukrainian Food Safety Transportation Initiative”.

Other market news

[The U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass the Inflation Reduction Act]

On August 12, local time, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act by a vote of 220 in favor and 207 against. The bill includes tackling climate change and expanding health care coverage, among other things. The next step will be for President Biden to sign the bill into effect.

[US media: Former US President Trump is suspected of violating the Espionage Act and other 3 federal crimes]

According to the “Capitol Hill” and the “New York Times”, court records released on August 12, local time, show that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating former President Trump on three alleged federal charges: violating the Espionage Act and obstructing justice. Impartiality and unlawful handling of government records resulted in federal law enforcement obtaining a search warrant for its Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

【Indiscriminate obstacles! U.S. imposes new export controls on four technologies including EDA tools]

The U.S. Department of Commerce issued an interim final rule Friday on ECAD software necessary to design integrated circuits with GAAFET (gate-all-gate field effect transistor) structures; ultra-wide bandgap semiconductor materials represented by diamond and gallium oxide; Four technologies, including Pressure Gain Combustion (PGC), impose new export controls. Xiaocai Note: GAAFET transistor technology is a more advanced technology than FinFET transistors. FinFET technology can achieve up to 3nm, while GAAFET can achieve 2nm. Gallium oxide (Ga2O3) and diamond are the fourth-generation semiconductor materials that are widely concerned.

[Iran: EU’s proposal to resume compliance with Iran nuclear deal “acceptable”]

Iran is evaluating the “final text” proposed by the European Union to resume implementation of the comprehensive agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue. Iranian media reported on the 12th that Iran “acceptable” this text on the premise of ensuring that key demands can be met. An Iranian diplomat familiar with the process of resuming negotiations on the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal told the Islamic Republic of Iran News Agency that the Iranian side was evaluating the “final text” submitted by the European Union. “If (the EU’s) proposal provides assurances to Iran on issues such as security guarantees, sanctions and guarantees to the agreement, Iran can accept it.”

[Germanyannouncesenergy-savingregulationsandtheindoortemperatureofpublicbuildingsisonlyallowedtobeheatedtoamaximumof19degreesCelsius]

On the 12th local time, German Deputy Chancellor and Minister of Economy and Climate Protection Robert Habeck announced new energy-saving regulations. According to this regulation, the indoor temperature of more than 186,000 public buildings in Germany is only allowed to be heated to a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius. At the same time, buildings, monuments, billboards, etc. are no longer illuminated at night.

[Germany’s import and export trade surplus drops sharply in the first half of 2022]

According to data released by the Federal Statistical Office, from January to June 2022, Germany’s total export trade reached 763.9 billion euros, a year-on-year increase of 13.4%; import trade reached 729.6 billion euros, a year-on-year increase of 26.5%. In the first half of this year, Germany’s trade surplus was 34.3 billion euros, down 62.2 billion euros from the same period last year.

[UK declares drought in some areas]

On the 12th local time, the United Kingdom announced that the southwest, southern and central parts of England and the entire eastern part of England entered a state of drought, involving a total of 8 areas in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, the UK is facing extreme heat from its second heatwave since the summer. England had its driest July since 1935, with only 35% of the average rainfall. Temperatures soared to 40C at one point in July, the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK, unusual for a country with a temperate maritime climate.