overnight stock market

On Tuesday, Eastern Time, the three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed up. The Dow rose 0.17%, the Nasdaq rose 1.45%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.87%. The semiconductor and software application sectors were the top gainers, and most technology stocks rose. Google, Nvidia, and Meta Platforms rose by more than 2%, and Apple and Tesla rose by more than 1%. The precious metals and railway infrastructure sectors fell, with American Gold Corporation, Pan American Silver, and Jintian falling more than 3%, and Union Pacific falling more than 2%.

Popular Chinese concept stocks rose across the board, and the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index rose 7.78%. Tencent Music rose by 30%, Bilibili rose by more than 26%, iQiyi rose by more than 16%, Manbang rose by more than 12%, Weibo and Alibaba rose by more than 11%, TSMC rose by more than 10%, Netease, Futu Holdings and Baidu rose by more than 9%, Pinduoduo rose by more than 8%, JD.com rose by more than 7%, Li Auto rose by more than 5%, Vipshop and Xiaopeng Motors rose by more than 4%, and Weilai rose by more than 2%.

The month-on-month and year-on-year increases in the U.S. producer price index (PPI) in October were lower than expected, clearly showing the general trend of slowing U.S. inflation growth and increasing the possibility of the Fed slowing down the pace of interest rate hikes.

“The slightly weaker-than-expected PPI data provided some confirmation that inflation woes may be easing, which lifted equities,” said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel. intensified.”

Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, said: “The intraday pullback in the stock market was triggered by the missile attack in Poland. This could develop into a worse situation, but at the moment the market is just nervous, not panicked.”

Most European stocks closed higher, with Germany’s DAX up 0.46%, France’s CAC40 up 0.49%, and Britain’s FTSE 100 down 0.21%.

commodity market

WTI crude oil futures closed up 1.22% at $86.92/barrel; Brent crude oil futures closed up 0.77% at $93.86/barrel.

The Hungarian oil and gas company said it had been notified by its Ukrainian partners that the “Friendship” pipeline had suspended oil delivery to Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia because a substation powering the pipeline in Ukraine was hit by a rocket.

COMEX gold futures closed down 0.01 percent at $1,776.8 an ounce; COMEX silver futures closed down 2.18 percent at $21.63 an ounce.

market news

[The Polish government confirmed that two people were killed in the explosion, and some military units raised their combat readiness level]

Polish government spokesman Miller confirmed on November 15 local time after the meeting of the Council of Ministers for National Security and Defense Affairs that an explosion occurred in the Khrubieszow area on the border with Ukraine in eastern Poland and resulted in the death of two civilians. On-site investigations are underway. Affected by this, some military units have raised their combat readiness levels.

[Poland will hold a National Security Council meeting on the 16th]

On the evening of November 15th, local time, Pawel Schroeter, Chief of Staff of the Polish Presidential Palace, announced on social media that President Duda will hold a meeting of the National Security Council at 12 noon on the 16th. The National Security Council of Poland is the country’s president’s advisory body in the field of domestic and foreign security. Its members include the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Speaker of the Senate, the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the head of the President’s Office, and the Director of the National Security Agency. , the meeting is convened by the President and the agenda is determined.

[Russian media: The Russian Ministry of Defense called the report that a Russian missile fell into Poland a “deliberate provocation”]

According to the TASS news agency, the Russian Ministry of Defense refuted reports by Polish media on the 15th local time that Russian missiles fell into Poland, saying it was a “deliberate provocation.” The Russian Defense Ministry added that the Russian military did not launch strikes on the Ukrainian-Polish border area. The Russian Ministry of Defense stated in a statement that “Polish media and officials claimed that the Russian missile hitting the Przewod•w area was a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation.” The wreckage at the site in the Przewod•w area has nothing to do with Russian firepower”.

[The U.S. Department of the Treasury imposes sanctions on certain foreign entities and individuals]

The U.S. Treasury Department issued a statement on November 15, local time, stating that the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed sanctions on companies that claimed to be involved in the production of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and provided them to Russia. The sanctioned entities include Iran’s Shah Shahed Aviation Industries Research Center in Germany, PMC Wagner in Russia, IRGC ASF in Iran and Qods Aviation Industries in Iran. In addition, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned two related individuals.

[Republicans of the U.S. House of Representatives Nominate Majority Leader and Whip]

According to the “Capitol Hill” report on November 15, local time, the Republican Party of the United States voted for the leader of the House of Representatives. Republican Representative Tom Emmer (Tom Emmer) won the House of Representatives majority whip nomination, and Republican Representative Steve Scar Steve Scalise wins the House Majority Leader nomination.

[Georgia judge overturns the state’s ban on abortions older than 6 weeks]

On November 15, local time, a judge in the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia, USA overturned the state’s ban on abortions beyond 6 weeks of pregnancy and ruled that the ban was unconstitutional. It is reported that since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the “Roe v. Wade case” ruling, Georgia subsequently resumed the implementation of the relevant abortion ban.

[“Friendship” oil pipeline suspends oil delivery to Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia]

The Hungarian oil and gas company said on November 15 local time that it had received a notification from its Ukrainian partners that the “Friendship” pipeline had suspended delivery to Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia because a substation providing power for the oil pipeline in Ukraine was hit by a rocket. oil.

[Shareholders write to Google’s parent company asking for headcount cuts and buybacks]

On Tuesday local time, TCI Fund, a well-known investor who often “teaches management to do things”, submitted an open letter to Alphabet, Google’s parent company, not only asking the company to follow other technology giants to start layoffs, but also to significantly increase buybacks to reward shareholders. The fund also pointed out in the letter that Alphabet’s current spending base is too high and management needs to take aggressive action. TCI Fund pointed out that the number of employees of Alphabet has continued to grow at a rate of 20% since 2017, reaching 186,000 in the third quarter of this year. The letter also quoted Alphabet CEO Pichai as saying that “the company should be able to increase efficiency by another 20%.”

[Fed Research: Low liquidity in the U.S. Treasury market remains a concern]

Michael Fleming and Claire Nelson, researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said that although the deterioration of U.S. Treasury bond liquidity and the sharp rise in volatility this year are in line with market expectations, there are reasons to remain concerned about the potential resilience of the market. Regulators and industry players should pay close attention to this development and continue to take steps to strengthen this key market. Lower-than-normal liquidity means that liquidity shocks will have a bigger-than-usual impact on prices, perhaps more likely to trigger a negative feedback loop between securities sell-offs, high volatility and illiquidity, the researchers said. Bid-ask spreads have now widened, but remain below the extreme levels reached during the chaos caused by the outbreak in early 2020.

[EDF warns: France may face power shortages this winter]

EDF has warned that France could face power shortages this winter when electricity consumption increases. In order to avoid large-scale power outages, the French government has called on local governments, industries, businesses, and households to save electricity. Once there is a power shortage, the government will issue a power supply warning. EDF also stated that they plan to have more than 40 nuclear reactors connected to the grid for power generation in December or January next year.