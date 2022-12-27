© Reuters. Global Markets: US winter storm has killed at least 55 people and canceled 17,000 flights



overnight stock market

On Monday (December 26), European and American stock markets were closed collectively, and most Asian stock indexes that were not closed closed up.

commodity market

Due to the Christmas compensatory holiday, trading of precious metals, U.S. crude oil and foreign exchange contracts under CME Group was suspended throughout the day; trading of Brent crude oil futures contracts under ICE was suspended throughout the day.

market news

[US winter storm has killed at least 55 people]

According to the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), on December 26 local time, the winter storm has caused at least 55 deaths in the United States. The blizzard brought by the winter storm also caused impassable roads in many areas and large-scale power outages. According to data from the US power tracking website PowerOutage.us, as of 13:50 local time on the 26th, 68,696 users in Washington State were without power, and Myanmar There were 17,907 and 15,229 customers without power in Inns and New York, respectively. In addition, since last Wednesday, the US air transport industry has canceled more than 17,000 flights.

[Kremlin: The implementation of the food agreement has not been fully resolved but has been effective]

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the implementation of the food agreement has not been fully resolved, but has achieved results. “The problem is not completely resolved, although results have been achieved. There is still something to do,” Peskov said on the program.

[Russian Deputy Prime Minister: European gas prices will remain high]

According to a TASS report on December 26, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Novak said on the same day that due to the shortage of natural gas, natural gas prices in Europe will continue to remain high, and it is impossible to return to the level of 200 to 250 US dollars per thousand cubic meters in early 2021. The energy price picture is extremely volatile, with trends for gas and oil continuing in 2023, Novak said.

[Russatom Group’s annual export will break the 10 billion mark this year]

Rosatom’s chief executive Alexei Likhachev said on Monday (December 26) local time that the company’s overseas deliveries this year will exceed $10 billion. Likhachev said that the company will break through the US$10 billion mark in product exports in 2022, and the growth rate is expected to reach 15%, “but people must understand that this growth rate is far from the limit.”

[NATO Secretary-General: I hope that Sweden and Finland will join in “timely” in the new year]

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he hoped Sweden and Finland would formally join NATO in the new year, DPA reported. He said he was absolutely confident the approval process would be completed in a timely manner.

[Turkey discovers 58 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the Black Sea]

Turkey’s Anadolu News Agency reported that on the evening of December 26 local time, Turkish President Erdogan announced that the country had discovered 58 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the Black Sea waters. Turkey currently has total gas reserves in the Black Sea of ​​710 billion cubic meters.

[Germany’s 2022 auto fuel prices hit record highs]

According to statistics released by the All-German Automobile Club on December 26 local time, the average price of gasoline for vehicles in Germany this year is 1.86 euros per liter, and the average price of diesel for vehicles is 1.95 euros per liter, both hitting the highest record in history. The German Automobile Club also pointed out that due to the German government’s tax reduction policy and car owners reducing driving and other factors, the current German car fuel prices have fallen back to “normal levels.”

[The UK says it is “coexisting with the virus” and will no longer publish data such as the R value of the new crown infection rate next month]

From early January 2023, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) will no longer publish modeling data related to the new crown epidemic, such as the R value of the infection rate of the new crown virus (that is, the number of people each infected person can infect). . The Epidemiological Modeling Review Group (EMRG) of the UK Health Security Agency recently stated that after a detailed review, it has decided that the consensus statement (consensus statement) issued by the EMRG on January 6 next year on the new crown “will be the last”.

[Former US Vice President Pence will participate in the 2024 presidential election]

On December 26 local time, former US Vice President Pence has submitted information to the Federal Election Commission to confirm his participation in the 2024 US presidential election. Pence will compete against former President Trump in the Republican primary for the Republican candidacy.