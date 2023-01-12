© Reuters. Global Markets: Over 8,000 flights delayed due to FAA system failure



overnight stock market

On Wednesday Eastern Time, the three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed up, with the Nasdaq up 1.76%, the S&P 500 up 1.28%, and the Dow up 0.8%. 3B home furnishing soared more than 68%, hitting a new closing high since December 6, 2022. Most of the large technology stocks rose, Amazon rose more than 5%, Google, Microsoft, Tesla rose more than 3%, Apple rose more than 2%; Netflix and Meta fell slightly. Most airline stocks rose, United Airlines rose more than 4%, Boeing, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines rose slightly; Southwest Airlines fell slightly.

Popular Chinese concept stocks were mixed, and the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index rose 0.23%. iQiyi rose more than 6%, Futu Holdings rose more than 4%, Baidu and Weilai rose more than 2%, NetEase rose more than 1%, and Vipshop and Alibaba rose slightly. Manbang fell more than 4%, Tencent Music, Weibo, Bilibili fell more than 2%, Pinduoduo fell more than 1%, JD.com, Xiaopeng Motors, and Ideal Auto fell slightly.

Next, investors’ attention will be focused on the December inflation report from the U.S. Labor Department on Thursday, which will have a major impact on the Federal Reserve’s next monetary policy meeting. Economists expect the consumer price index to rise 6.5% year over year, down from 7.1% a month earlier.

Major European stock indexes closed up collectively, with Germany’s DAX30 up 1.17%, France’s CAC40 up 0.8%, Britain’s FTSE 100 up 0.4%, and the Euro Stoxx 50 up 1.04%.

commodity market

WTI crude oil futures closed up 3.05% at $77.41/barrel; Brent crude oil futures closed up 3.21% at $82.67/barrel.

COMEX gold futures closed up 0.13% at $1,878.9 an ounce; COMEX silver futures closed down 0.53% at $23.54 an ounce.

Lunni fell more than 5% intraday and fell below $27,000 after news that the British financial regulator prevented the London Metal Exchange (LME) from restarting nickel trading during the Asian session.

NYMEX natural gas futures closed up 0.88% at $3.6710 per million British thermal units, after falling nearly 6% to the lowest since June 2021. Freeport LNG may again delay restarting its Texas plant until February, sources said.

market news

[Russian Chief of General Staff Gerasimov appointed as Commander-in-Chief of Special Military Operations Joint Force]

On the 11th local time, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation and Army General Shoigu made a new appointment to the leadership of the Russian special military operations. Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Army and Army General Gerasimov served as the commander-in-chief of the Joint Forces for Special Military Operations. The deputy commander-in-chief of the Joint Forces of Special Military Operations is General Surovikin, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces, General Salyukov, Commander-in-Chief of the Army, and General Alexei Kim, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

[Fed official Collins tends to reduce interest rate hikes to 25 basis points]

U.S. Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Collins said on Wednesday she would favor a quarter-point rate hike at the central bank’s next meeting, which ends on Feb. 1, as rates near their peak. Collins also said that moving away from the aggressive rate hikes the Fed initiated last year to smaller ones will give officials more time to understand how their actions affect the economy. “I think 25 or 50 basis points would be reasonable; at this stage, I’m leaning towards 25 basis points, but it depends on the data,” Collins said. Slow adjustments give us more time to evaluate incoming data before each decision. Narrow adjustments give us more flexibility.”

[The US Federal Aviation Administration system failure has caused more than 8,000 flight delays]

On January 11 local time, according to data from the flight information tracking website FlightAware, due to a system problem at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on the morning of the 11th, as of 3:00 p.m. that day, 8,609 flights in the United States were delayed, and 1,251 flights were delayed. Flights are cancelled. A large number of passengers were affected and had to wait for hours at the airport. U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg said a key question that needs to be studied is whether the system outage indicates that the FAA’s system is obsolete, and he called on Congress to pay attention to the issue.

[Bankruptcy lawyer says cryptocurrency exchange FTX has recovered more than $5 billion in assets]

According to cryptocurrency news site CoinDesk, bankruptcy attorney Adam Landis representing FTX said at a hearing on January 11 that the cryptocurrency exchange FTX has recovered more than $5 billion in cash, liquid cryptocurrencies, and liquidity. Sexual investment securities, which does not include another $425 million in cryptocurrencies held by the Bahamas Securities Commission. On December 20 last year, FTX’s new leadership stated that it could only find funding of slightly more than $1 billion. “The amount of the shortfall is not yet known. It will depend on the size of the claims pool and our recovery efforts. But each week, we are getting closer to completing the necessary work for the estimated amount required by the restructuring plan,” Landis said.

[Apple may add touch screen function to Mac products]

Mark Gurman, a well-known Apple whistleblower, recently posted that Apple is working on adding touch screens to Mac computers, and company engineers are actively participating in the project, suggesting that the company is seriously considering producing touchscreen Macs for the first time. However, the project has not been finalized and plans are subject to change. For more than a decade, Apple has argued that touchscreens don’t work well on laptops, and that if someone wants a touch interface, the iPad is the better choice. Apple also worries that touchscreen Macs could cannibalize iPad sales. But more and more competitors are adding touch screens to their computers, and Apple is under intense pressure. The resurgence of the Mac in recent years has also made its business a bigger cash cow than the iPad, and the company wants to keep its computer lineup as attractive as possible. Based on current internal discussions, Apple could launch its first touchscreen Mac in 2025 as part of a larger refresh of the MacBook Pro.

[New Delhi to become India’s most air-polluted city by 2022]

According to a report released by India’s Central Pollution Control Board on the 10th, according to the monitoring of India’s National Clean Air Plan, the capital New Delhi will become the city with the most serious air pollution in the country in 2022, and the annual average concentration of fine particulate matter (PM2. times more. The report shows that the annual average concentration of PM2.5 in New Delhi in 2022 will be 99.7 micrograms per cubic meter, more than double the safe upper limit of 40 micrograms per cubic meter set by the country. The 10 cities with the worst air pollution in India in 2022 also include Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Patna, Muzaffarpur, Noida, etc. Most of these cities are concentrated in the Ganges plain.

[German Chancellor Scholz supports the EU to set up a joint fund to counter the US “green subsidy plan”]

German Chancellor Scholz on Wednesday called on the European Union to create new joint financing instruments to help member states compete with increased green technology subsidies in the United States. According to reports, the draft European industrial strategy shows that Scholz wants to see the reform of the EU’s existing state aid rules, with more funds to counter the US green aid plan. The United States had previously introduced the Inflation Reduction Act (Inflation Reduction Act), which included $369 billion in green technology subsidies, aimed at attracting investment to the United States.