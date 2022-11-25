Global Markets: Putin Says No Additional Measures Needed For Special Military Operations



overnight stock market

Most of the world‘s major stock indexes closed up on Thursday. The U.S. stock market was closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and will be closed three hours earlier on Friday.

commodity market

Negotiations in the European Union on the price ceiling of Russian oil are at an impasse, and the EU is considering capping the price of Russian crude oil at between $65 and $70 a barrel, which is a bit higher than expected.

Goldman Sachs said capping Russian oil prices higher could reduce the risk of retaliation from Moscow, but it expressed doubts that the mechanism would be enforceable.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he had a conversation with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about capping oil prices.

market news

[Putin: No need to take additional measures for special military operations at present]

On the 24th local time, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at the meeting of the Coordinating Committee on the Needs of the Armed Forces that there is no need to take additional measures at present, but coordination should be strengthened in terms of military uniforms, equipment, medical services, and allowances, and the progress and completion deadlines of tasks should be determined, so as to Guarantee all necessary conditions for conducting special military operations.

[Thetaxratecanreach90%!Germanytoimposewindfallprofittaxonpowercompanies

According to media reports, the German government has drawn up plans to levy a windfall profit tax of up to 90% on some clean energy power generation companies to fund its consumer assistance program.

The German government unveiled a package of measures worth about 54 billion euros on Tuesday. According to German government officials, the subsidies for electricity charges will partly come from windfall profits taxes imposed on power companies. The government expects to raise 1 billion euros in funds.

The windfall profit tax will be levied step by step according to the fuel used by power generation enterprises. When electricity prices for solar, offshore wind and nuclear energy exceed 130 euros per megawatt-hour, the German government will impose a windfall tax of 90% on the excess to power companies.

Enterprises that use fossil fuels for power generation are subject to lower taxation thresholds. The German government imposes a windfall profit tax threshold of 52 euros per megawatt-hour and 28 euros per megawatt-hour for lignite power generation and fuel oil power generation, respectively. The measures, valid for 10 months, will be retroactively imposed from September 2022 to the end of June 2023, but may be extended until the end of 2024.

[About 100 million poultry were culled and Europe and the United States are facing the worst bird flu crisis in history]

Bird flu has led to the culling of 50.54 million poultry in the U.S. this year, the worst outbreak in the country’s history, surpassing the 50.5 million poultry in 2015, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday. The record of being culled. Meanwhile, Europe and the UK are also facing their worst ever bird flu crisis, with the EU Food Safety Authority saying nearly 50 million poultry have been culled in the region.

[EU member states failed to reach an agreement on the price limit mechanism of natural gas]

On the 24th local time, EU energy ministers held a special meeting and failed to reach an agreement on the previously proposed natural gas price limit mechanism. They will hold another meeting to discuss in mid-to-early December.

The Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU, said after the meeting that the EU energy ministers have very different views on the level of the natural gas price ceiling, and will hold another special meeting in mid-to-early December to try to reach an agreement on the natural gas price limit. unanimous. Sikla posted on social media that at the special meeting that day, EU energy ministers reached agreement on measures such as joint procurement of natural gas and accelerated deployment of renewable energy.

[European Parliament: Donoghue is the only candidate for the next Eurogroup chairman]

On November 24 local time, the European Parliament issued an announcement saying that the application for the Eurogroup chairman candidate was due on the same day, and the current chairman and Irish Finance Minister Donoghue was the only candidate who submitted the application.

The announcement said that the Eurogroup is expected to hold the next presidential election on December 5. The next president will be elected by a simple majority of votes by the Eurogroup ministers for a two-and-a-half-year term starting on January 13, 2023.

[Swedish central bank raises benchmark interest rate to 2.5%]

The Swedish Central Bank announced on the 24th that it will increase the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 2.5% from the 30th.

The Riksbank said in a press release on the same day that “still too high” inflation levels are weakening the purchasing power of Swedish households, so further tightening of monetary policy is needed. The Riksbank predicts that the benchmark interest rate may be raised again early next year, rising to a level just below 3%.

The Riksbank also maintained its forecast for economic growth this year at 2.7 percent, and lowered its growth forecast for next year to minus 1.2 percent from minus 0.7 percent previously.

Sweden’s October inflation rate was 10.9%. To curb inflation, the Riksbank has raised interest rates several times this year.

【Indian Oil Minister: India is not worried about oil supply even if the EU’s oil price ceiling measures against Russia take effect】

India’s oil minister said that he does not think India has any difficulty in obtaining energy at an affordable price. Even if the European Union imposes a price cap on Russian oil on December 5, India is not worried about oil supply. India is trying to diversify its sources of oil imports and is currently importing oil from 39 countries and is expected to buy more oil from the US and Guyana.

[The previous news is not true, Apple has no plans to acquire the Premier League club Manchester United at this stage]

Apple has no plans to buy Premier League club Manchester United at this stage, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The British tabloid “The Daily Star” recently reported that Apple plans to spend about 7 billion US dollars on the acquisition of Manchester United, but foreign media MacRumors directly contacted a number of people familiar with the matter and believed that this report was wrong and untrue.