On October 16, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held. There is little suspense that the Chinese leader Xi Jinping has won a third term. Outside analysts believe that even if Xi receives this unprecedented re-election, he will still not be able to escape the five major dilemmas facing China.

On October 16, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held amid protests. According to foreign media analysis, even if Xi Jinping wins a third term, he still cannot get rid of the five major difficulties, namely: the collapse of family and business confidence, the “zero policy” hitting the economy hard, the real estate market in crisis, the large layoffs of technology companies after being suppressed, and Fragility of the financial system.

Bloomberg’s analysis believes that the collapse of Chinese household and business confidence is largely the result of Xi Jinping’s zero-clearing policy. Repeated lockdowns across the country have not only fueled public grievances, but also hit China‘s economy hard. Investors and desperate Chinese people hope that after the 20th Congress, the party can relax and clear, but Reuters quoted analysts as saying that the 20th Congress is unlikely to introduce any policy to directly or significantly revive the economy.

In addition, real estate, the engine of China‘s economy, is in crisis, with real estate sales plummeting and housing prices falling for 12 consecutive months. The “zero policy” made the real estate crisis worse.

In the past two years, Chinese regulators have launched a series of crackdowns on technology companies, triggering a wave of layoffs at technology companies and causing unemployment among young people to hit a record high.

At the same time, there is an unprecedented crisis in the CCP’s financial system. In July, Chinese authorities violently dispersed large numbers of peacefully protesting depositors who demanded village banks repay their life savings. The banking scandal not only threatens the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of savers, but also highlights the deteriorating financial health of China‘s small banks, CNN said.

“A lot of the middle class has been disappointed by the recent economic performance and disillusioned with Xi Jinping’s rule,” said David Dollar, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution’s China Center.

4 dead, 61 injured in Tehran prison fire in Iran, protesters continue

The month-long anti-dictatorship protests in Iran have not subsided. On Saturday (October 15), a fire broke out in the Evan prison in Tehran, Iran, killing 4 people and injuring 61. Check out the report.

A fire broke out in a sewing workshop in Tehran’s Evan prison on Saturday (October 15), authorities said, after a brawl between financial criminals and theft prisoners caused the fire.

State TV reporter: “This is the second floor of the tailor’s warehouse. It’s completely unsafe because the roof has been badly damaged by the heat. Obviously this place is full of textiles, look, it’s all burned.”

Iranian state media quoted the judiciary as saying that the cause of death of the four victims was smoke inhalation.

Gunfire was also heard in a video of the prison fire posted online.

Tehran’s Evan prison mainly holds dissidents against the Iranian regime, including Iranians with dual citizenship. The prison was blacklisted by the United States in 2018.

Video obtained by Reuters showed many protesters en route to the prison in solidarity with detainees after the fire.

Just a month ago, a 22-year-old young woman, Massa Amini, died in custody after being arrested by Iran’s morality police for showing some hair while wearing a hijab, sparking massive anti-dictatorship protests across the country. The protests, now a month old, are the biggest challenge facing Iranian authorities since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The protests were brutally suppressed by Iranian authorities. Human rights groups say at least 240 protesters have been killed so far, including 32 minors.

Protests erupt in Rome, Italy against rising energy prices

On October 15, people demonstrated in Rome, the capital of Italy, to protest against rising energy prices such as natural gas and electricity.

On Saturday (15th), about 100 protesters demonstrated in Rome, demanding lower energy prices and increased wages and social benefits to ease the impact of rising prices on households.

Protester Andre Illari: “People are already starting to feel the rise in bills. It’s a very serious problem for vulnerable people with lower wages.”

Some protesters fear that energy will be cut off because they can’t pay their bills.

Protester Ana Sabatini: “If you can’t pay your bills, you’ll obviously be suspended from electricity and gas.”

Some protesters held protest signs that read: “We don’t pay.”

In France, thousands of people also took to the streets of Paris on Sunday (16th) to protest against rising energy prices.

European energy prices soared due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Consumers are demanding policies from governments to cushion the blow from rising energy prices, putting pressure on governments around the world.

The EU used to import 40% of its energy from Russia. After the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the EU has been seeking to get rid of its dependence on Russian energy. At present, major EU countries such as Germany and Italy have found new energy supply chains. However, there are fears that this winter could be tougher than usual due to soaring energy prices.

Brazil’s Iguazu Falls reappear with heavy rains for a week in a row

After a week of continuous torrential rain, Iguazu Falls, known as “the first wonder of South America”, once again presents a spectacular spectacle and will take you to see it.

The momentum is magnificent, the turbulence goes down, and it is breathtaking. This is the Iguazu Falls, located at the junction of Brazil and northern Argentina, known as “the first wonder of South America” ​​and one of the five famous waterfalls in the world.

“Iguazu” means “big water” in the Guarani language of the local Indians.

A week of heavy rains in southern Brazil has created this rare sight.

Rainfall on the border between Brazil and Argentina has pushed water levels 10 times higher than normal, according to local media. The flow of water at Iguazu Falls is usually recorded at 1.5 million liters per second, rising to over 16 million liters per second on October 13.

Iguazu Park closed the main pedestrian bridge on the Brazilian side of the river last week and reopened this weekend.

The gates of the hydroelectric dam have been opened to reduce the water load and prevent flooding. Before this heavy rain, the Iguazu River was experiencing severe drought.

Iguazu Falls is the widest waterfall in the world, with a height of 82 meters, a width of 4 kilometers, and an average drop of 75 meters. In 1986, Iguazu Falls and the surrounding area were listed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, and since 2011, it has been listed as one of the “Seven New Natural Wonders” of the world.

5-meter-long killer whale stranded on Dutch beach twice dies

A 5-meter-long killer whale was trapped on a Dutch beach on Saturday and died after emergency rescue efforts failed. Check out the report.

Staff from a local wildlife group said the killer whale ran aground on Cadzand beach in the Dutch province of Zeeland. After the first stranding, Dutch marine emergency crews pushed her back into deeper waters, but the orcas washed up on the beach for a second time that day.

According to the website of Utrecht University in the Netherlands, the killer whale was brought to the Veterinary College on Sunday morning for researchers to investigate the cause of the stranding.

Experts will examine the health, diet, origin and cause of death of the killer whales, a faculty researcher at the school said.

The killer whale was 5.17 meters long and weighed 2 metric tons (4,400 pounds).

Killer whales, also known as killer whales and orcas, were classified as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 2019.

[The True Face of Socialism]Post-90s in Mainland China: The Story of Xu Jufen

When mainland immigrant Xu Jufen worked in a software outsourcing company in mainland China, she was harassed by the police because her work involved overturning the wall, which allowed her to learn a lot of real information outside the wall. After she learned the truth about live organ harvesting and the epidemic, she finally had the opportunity to speak abroad.

Xu Jufen, a former employee of the mainland software company: “May 19, 2021, this date is especially remembered. I received a call from my mother, her voice was trembling, and I could feel that she was trying to suppress it, but I could still feel it. fear.”

Xu Jufen said that she was located by the police because of the information she saw online. Three waves of police came to the door, searched her parents’ mobile phone and home computer, and threatened her mother.

“My mother didn’t tell me exactly how they threatened her, she just told me that there were three waves of police coming, and then she had already sent my information to the police. Mom hurriedly told me not to see this again. information.”

“Every year, a lot of people are indeed arrested for jumping over the wall. Some are punished, and some are detained. Only then did I feel the fear.”

Xu Jufen was still breastfeeding at the time, so she had no choice but to remain silent, but she was always uneasy and worried that she would be arrested by the police.

“I’m worried about (police) breaking in at any time. This is also a manifestation of the lack of human rights. In the United States, if you break the law, you are also an individual, right? In China, you can do whatever it wants.”

“I compressed and packaged the film as a Laundromat. In that film, Wang Lijun and live organ harvesting were told, right? I wanted to show them and my friends. This film shocked me. The movie, so I have packaged and released this movie.”

Seeing reports of live organ harvesting, Xu Jufen was shocked. She was still dubious at first, so she went to check the official website of the top three hospitals in mainland China.

“I still think it’s unbelievable, shouldn’t it? I think, is this still a human being? However, at that time, according to the reminder in the news, I opened the official website of our local tertiary hospital to check the information about liver transplantation. It was written on the grounds that a suitable source of liver can be found within 24 hours at the earliest. This was really a thunderous message for me at the time, and it was really a bloody advertisement.”

In addition to being shocked, Xu Jufen hopes that all Chinese people can know the truth of this matter.

“This makes me feel that my personal safety is not guaranteed or guaranteed. This anger is really lingering in my chest and can’t be dissipated. I really have no ability. If I have the ability, I really want to hold the ears of all Chinese people. Tell them the truth.”

Xu Jufen believes that although the CCP has tried its best to brainwash and infiltrate, especially to cover up the fact that it persecutes Falun Gong, it cannot contain fire. More and more people in the international community recognize the true face of the CCP.

“It is instinct for people to seek advantages and avoid disadvantages. Everyone can distinguish what is good and what is bad. When you realize that no matter what kind of belief a person has, he is still a person, right? If he is today because of his beliefs If Falun Gong is persecuted, then tomorrow you may also be persecuted because of your beliefs or your thoughts.”

“For example, Falun Gong practitioners were locked up, numbered, deprived of their names, and when there was only one number left, I felt that although I couldn’t feel the same way, I could imagine their desperation. So I hope at least I know. This fact, I can no longer deceive myself and tell myself that he is a cult, and I will no longer endorse this propaganda.”

Xu Jufen believes that once people understand that the CCP is deceiving and harming others, they will choose to stay away from it.

