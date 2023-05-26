Global Slavery Index 2023: 50 million people live in slavery

People exploited to the limit of their strength, forced into situations of captivity or from which they cannot escape, trapped by debts or even sold by human traffickers. In the contemporary world there are 49.6 million slaves: says the Global Slavery Index 2023the annual index published by Walk Free Foundation.

The all-female non-profit, created by the Australian activist Grace Forrest ten years ago – convinced that “slavery thrives thanks to silence” as she used to repeat – focused precisely on eradicating contemporary slavery, i.e. the status of persons