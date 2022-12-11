[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, December 10, 2022]On the occasion of “International Human Rights Day” on December 10, Taiwan’s cross-party congressmen announced that they will jointly promote the “Law on Combating and Preventing Live Organ Harvesting” and hope it can be passed as soon as possible , to stop the CCP’s crimes against humanity of live organ harvesting.

Slogan: “Anti live harvesting, legislation is required.”

On the eve of International Human Rights Day, members of Taiwan’s cross-party Congress responded to the international situation by announcing the launch of anti-organ harvesting legislation and calling for the world to stop the atrocities against human beings.

Xu Zhijie, Legislator of the Republic of China: “Now the whole world is criminalizing live organ harvesting against humanity, including the United States and other countries in the world are promoting such a criminalization bill. Of course, we are obliged to do so in Taiwan. So I would like to say, Within this year, we will communicate with all parties to complete the legislation.”

According to the analysis of the National Health Insurance Database, from 1998 to 2007, Taiwan had a total of 1,919 domestic kidney transplant patients, but as many as 2,284 kidney transplant patients went abroad for surgery, and 90% of them went to mainland China. However, the source of organs in China is unknown, and a lot of evidence shows that the CCP forcibly harvests organs from living people and sells them.

Guo Guowen, Legislator of the Republic of China: “We hope that organ donation will be done voluntarily, and we hope to meet a patient’s needs under legal circumstances, rather than harming the atrocities of live organ harvesting. To be honest, the drafting of the live harvesting law is relatively late.”

Legislator Zhang Liao Wanjian of the Republic of China: Let us build this international legal firewall in a free and democratic country. “

Lai Huiyuan, legislator of the Republic of China: “Everyone in the world cooperates with each other to ensure that we have a way to end such a bad crime against humanity. Then exchange information to form a global legal network, and common punishment is also to prevent this activity. Various atrocities of organ harvesting.”

The Taiwan International Organ Transplant Care Association, which has long been concerned about this issue, suggested that the draft “Law on Combating and Preventing Live Organ Harvesting” should be included even outside the territory of the Republic of China. Applicable, and exempt from the statute of limitations on the right of prosecution and the right of execution.

Lawyer Zhu Wanqi, Chairman of the Steering Committee of the “World Declaration Against Live Harvesting”: “Because it is an international human rights law. We have sufficient evidence, and we can use this law to prosecute and bring justice to justice.”

Baron David Ayrton, MP for the UK House of Lords: “All MPs, regardless of party, are united in their support for the amendment to punish anyone involved in this heinous crime.”

Swedish MP O’Brien: “Taiwan can play a very unique and significant role in stopping these inhuman crimes.”

This is a global anti-living harvesting legislative activity. Parliamentarians and human rights activists from the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, South Korea and other countries expressed their support through videos. As the frontline of democracy in Taiwan, at least 26 cross-party congressmen have signed Support the proposal, including the Democratic Progressive Party, the Kuomintang, the power of the times, and no party membership.

Reported by Zeng Yihao and Zhan Yongru, Taipei, Taiwan, NTD Asia Pacific TV

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/12/09/a103594539.html