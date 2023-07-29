Global warming, there are possible solutions. But we must all act now

Listen to the audio version of the article

It is now certain, based on the data available, that we will reach a 1.5°C increase in global temperatures compared to pre-industrial levels, around 2030. This was said by Jim Skea, the Scottish physicist just elected to the presidency of the ‘Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, scientific arm of the United Nations on the climate emergency.

The new chairman, who replaces Korean economist Hoesung Lee as head of the seventh cycle of climate science, teaches sustainable energy at Imperial College London and is also head of Scotland’s Just Transition Commission . Skea defines himself as “genetically optimistic”, but he is convinced that we can no longer avoid exceeding the most ambitious threshold of the Paris Agreement. “Colleagues working in Working Group 1 on the physical science of climate change are very clear that we will achieve a 1.5 degree rise in global temperatures around 2030, or in the early part of the 2030s,” was one of the his first statements in connection from Nairobi, where the vote that saw him prevail against the Brazilian candidate Thelma Krug took place. Nonetheless, he added, “in the best-case scenario, we could start bringing global temperatures below that threshold again,” if governments quickly implement the right policies.

“Inactive governments. And so the world will be more dangerous.”

What went wrong? Governments “have not implemented policies ambitious enough to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement. This is absolutely certain,” said the Scottish scientist. And he added: “The world won’t end if it gets 1.5 degrees warmer. However, it will be a more dangerous world. Countries will have to struggle with huge problems and there will be many social tensions. On the other hand, there is no need to despair, because humanity will always have the power to influence the future trajectory of the climate emergency. Skea specified: «We can still take actions to avoid some of the worst consequences of climate change, this must be clear. The feeling of being paralyzed in the face of a lethal threat will not help us, it is important to take action quickly”.

The first sign of the disasters of these days, but without intervening the situation will get worse

The heat waves and storms of these days, for Skea, are the first sign of what the world of tomorrow will be like. “The fact that these emergencies are happening, in a way. it is not surprising,” she commented. “The speed with which the crisis has come upon us, however, is and the situation is bound to deteriorate rapidly unless further action is taken to reduce emissions,” argued Skea, adding that he personally does not suffer from “existential climate anxiety” because he is very focused on solutions.

What should politics do?

In the recent summary of its Sixth Assessment Report (AR6), published in late March, the IPCC highlighted some key measures that governments must take immediately if we are to avoid climate collapse. Released after seven years of work, this mammoth report encompasses the full range of human knowledge about the climate system, compiled by hundreds of scientists in thousands of academic papers and published in four parts, in August 2021, February and April 2022 and March 2023 The last part, to which Skea also contributed, lists the most effective solutions that can be applied immediately, without the need for further technological progress.

