Glowing “X” removed from Twitter headquarters in San Francisco

The protests of the citizens and the administration of San Francisco prevailed: the X-shaped structure installed on the roof of the Twitter headquarters was removed. Elon Musk he had to give up the imposing and flashing sign depicting the 24th letter of the alphabet with which he rebranded the social media giant.

Residents in the area had complained of the very bright lights emitted by the structure at night. Some were also concerned about safety, as the X did not appear to be securely anchored to the roof.

The city’s Department of Building Inspection said it received 24 complaints over the weekend.

