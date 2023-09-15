Go Coffee launches line of drinks finished with Fini – MONDO MODA

A Go Coffee launches a special line of new frappes finished with the Finish – leading brand in gelatin and regaliz candies in the country – in Kisses and Bears versions.

The Strawberry Frappe with Vanilla will be finished with Fini Mini Kisses, while the Green Apple Frappe with Vanilla will be finished with Fini Ursinhos. The new line, which is now available in all of the chain’s stores across the country, seeks to combine the quality of Go Coffee’s coffees with the fun, creativity and flavor of Fini’s products.

GoCoffee with Fini @ disclosure

To keep up with the news, the chain also offers a complete menu of sweets produced from original recipes. Among the highlights are the dulce de leche and cheesecake pies; the lemon and Belgian chocolate cookies; and the banoffee muffin. On the savory side, the stores offer cheese bread and potato bread.

Like this:

Like Loading…

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question about art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

%d bloggers like this:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

