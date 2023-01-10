The slogan of the low-cost airline Go First is “where the passenger comes first”, but this time it wasn’t quite like that. An aircraft of the Indian company took off today from Bangalore towards Delhi leaving 55 passengers on the ground. As Flight G8-116 departed, the passengers were still held in a van. The General Directorate of Civil Aviation has sent a complaint to the company reporting an unacceptable chain of errors and the total lack of adequate communications.

Management also gave Go First two weeks to submit a detailed report on the incident. The company apologized to passengers and spoke of an “oversight” in the seat count assigned during check-in. All passengers stranded have been re-protected on flights of other companies and will receive a free ticket for a domestic flight to be made in the next 12 months.