Partizan’s goal against Mladost from Lucan was checked “for an eternity” – or so it seemed to the players.

Source: YouTube/TV Arena sport

Match Mladost Lucani – Partizan it was stopped even for six minutes while the VAR room reviewed the situation with the first goal of the black and whites. The best Serbian referee Srđan Jovanović kept telling the players “We have to wait” while the players rushed him. However, the referee in the VAR room Đorđe Maksimović and his assistant Milovan Ristić thoroughly looked at the situation and assessed that everything was clean and that the Partizan stopper Svetozar Marković he was not offside when he gave the black and white the lead. It was the 52nd minute of the match and that goal practically broke the match. The black and whites continued more calmly and achieved their first triumph under the leadership of the new coach, Igor Duljaj.



Svetozar Marković goal Partizan Mladost Lucani Source: YouTube/TV Arena sport

Marković was the scorer of some important goals this season, such as the winning one against Cologne in Europe, but today’s is certainly very important for him and the whole team, because Partizan went through a very difficult and turbulent period in the previous weeks. The departure of the coach, the arrival of a new head of the profession, bad results in a row (Sherif 1:3, Radnički 1923 1:1, Zvezda 0:1, Kolubara 1:1)… All that was gathered in black and white and Marković’s goal seemed to he helped lighten that burden on their backs. After his goal, the scorers were Quincy Menig and Bibras Natho, as soon as Partizan’s visit to Lucani came to a triumphant end. The next match will be played against Radnik from Surdulica on Friday in Humska.