Goats, an important part of Congolese culture – Tambour des villages

Life in rural areas in the DRC is characterized by three well-known types of work: l’agriculture, breeding et the Peach. If the latter is optional in the perception that we can have of villages because not all villages have rivers or lakes where they can recharge their batteries with fish, the first two activities are impossible not to imagine in the rural Congolese environment.

A look at the Congolese rural environment, where tradition still flourishes in a peaceful and quiet atmosphere.

The first, agriculture, is undeniably present in the DRC. The country has very arable land and villages play a vital role in cultivation and food production. Rural communities cultivate these lands and produce food for their subsistence.

The second activity, breeding, is also omnipresent. In regions where hunting is not possible due to lack of forests, villages turn to breeding animals such as poultry, cattle, goats, etc. Over time, a special relationship has been forged between man and these domestic animals, which have now become an integral part of traditions and cultures of the communities.

Agriculture

With the hoe firmly held in her right hand, and a pot filled with seeds in the other hand, this peasant woman from the Bakwa Mukulumba chiefdom in Grand Kasai, in the center of the DRC, defies her age and demonstrates every day her passion for the land she has been plowing with her family for several years. »

Delphin Ntumba and his goat Tshika

A young farmer from the Bakwa Mukulumba chiefdom shares his enthusiasm for raising goats. Every day, he ties his goat to the rope to lead it to graze in the bush, admiring its growth and its capacity to give birth to numerous young ones. Tshika, Delphin’s goat, contributes to her family’s financial benefits through her offspring.

Today, it is almost impossible to go to a village without finding domestic animals. For example, in the Greater Kasai region of the DRC, there is an abundance of poultry such as chickens, as well as goats and pigs. Moreover, goats occupy a special place in the culture and traditions of greater Kasai, as well as in other regions of Congo. They are not only raised for their meat, but also as a form of savings and investment. When a goat reproduces, it becomes an additional source of income for families.

The joy of children in rural Congolese: Enthusiastically welcoming domestic animals into the home and feeding them with love to see them grow.

Goats are also present in traditional ceremonies in the region, particularly during dowry ceremonies. In greater Kasai, when we talk about a girl’s dowry, we often refer to goats. These animals are an integral part of the social and cultural relations of the inhabitants, while being appreciated for their delicious taste. It is also said that the goats of Greater Kasai have a particular taste, so much so that some foreigners do not hesitate to import them.

Goats represent economic potential in the villages of greater Kasai, where they can sometimes be sold at high prices, reaching around 250,000 FC ($100). However, goat farming faces challenges such as diseases and lack of veterinarians in rural areas.

Despite these difficulties, the goats integrate easily into the daily life of the homes that welcome them. They are even given names and are appreciated by children who like to go on adventures with them in the bush. The goats of Greater Kasai are tied up in the bush, where they feed freely.

Delphin and his love for raising goats: Despite challenges and illnesses, their determination remains unwavering. The benefits of breeding are far too valuable to be discouraged.

Thus, domestic animals, particularly goats, play an essential role in rural life in the DRC, contributing to the livelihood of communities, their traditions and their local economy.