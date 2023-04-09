At an NBA game, there was a shocking showdown between teammates.

Izvor: Twitter/Bleacher Report/Screeenshot

French basketball player Rudy Gober hit his teammate Kyle Anderson at the Minnesota game! An unprecedented scandal happened in the last round of the regular part of the NBA season, in front of the home crowd, when Gober reacted furiously to Anderson’s criticism during a timeout. It was seen that there were “sparks” between them, however, everything did not end only in a verbal argument, but it did there was also physical contact.

Rudy Gober approached Kyle Anderson and punched him in the chest, after which “Slow Mo” became enraged and tried to deal with the former NBA’s best defender. However, their teammates got involved in everything and kept them at the time-out, but it was already too late because the shame went around the planet.

Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gobert had to be held back after Gobert swung at Anderson in HEATED exchangepic.twitter.com/jvB9xawHNn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport)April 9, 2023

It is obvious that the atmosphere in Minnesota is very bad, since the “wolves” lose against New Orleans at halftime 55:47, and the meeting is very important for both teams because of their position in the playoffs. Before the last round, the Pelicans are in seventh place, while Minnesota is ninth, and we will see if something will change in the future.

Let’s remind you, Rudi Gober is playing an average season for Minnesota and scores 13.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in the “Wolves” jersey. Previously, he had a far more notable performance in the Utah jersey (especially defensively), when he became the highest paid center in the history of the NBA. However, that status did not coincide with that of “the best center”, so his grumpy nature often came to the fore, even against peaceful basketball players like Kyle Anderson.