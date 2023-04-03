The jury of the contest from Extremadura has selected the Murcians Goblin Circus and to the Bilbao Gonzalo Portugal as finalists of this edition. They will be in the Suberock 2023 of San Vicente Alcántara (Badajoz) in the already famous Battle of the Bands.

After two and a half months of process and five screening phases of the almost 200 candidacies of this call, the largest jury (45 people) in the history of the SubeRock International Band Contest has finally reached the goal that was announced in the bases of the contest and proclaims as finalists of this year’s edition Goblin Circus y Gonzalo Portugal.

The Murcians Goblin Circus they have captivated the judges with their luminous and colorful psychedelia. Last year they appeared in society winning the CreaJoven in Murcia and now they are going one step further as finalists in a contest of national importance. For his part, the Biscayan musician Gonzalo Portugal He begins his solo adventure by broadening his musical horizon from blues to American. Two proposals in the trigger that will give a lot of war in the battle of the bands within Suberock 2023, scheduled for June 30 and July 1, 2023.

The jury has also awarded, hand in hand with the Badajoz Concert Clubthe special award to Rack Roll & The Remayteds. Considering that, thanks to its artistic merits, it is the first band from Extremadura that, in many editions, has managed to place itself fairly among the 20 Best of this call and have been on the verge of being a semifinalist.

Precisely thanks to the Club Conciertos de Badajoz the next April 22 Suberock 2023 will be presented at the Círculo Pacense with Black Thursday y Puerto Hurraco live.