Goca Tržan about the breakup of the band Tap 011 | Entertainment

Goca Tržan gained popularity in the group Tap 011, and she was the first to leave it. Now the singer, who built a successful solo career, spoke about the breakup of the once very popular band.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

Goca Tržan, who recently went to war again with her colleague Maja Nikolić, was interested in music from an early age. She had her first performance when she was only four years old, when she performed with the choir at the Sava Center. Later, she also had her own band, and she reached the peak of fame with the group Tap 011, which swept the entire region in the nineties.

“I always loved only rock and roll. I had a band called Distorzija. We performed at the Zaječar Guitar Festival, the Fast Bands of Serbia, we played at the Rock and Roll Forever festival at the Fair. We were a band that worked on our original songs. I have to admit that they were not good. We were only 19 years old. However, we were noticed and rewarded everywhere. I also sang in the musical ‘Kosa’ in those years. I was not an actor, but a singer. Processing was done and the play was performed in the Sava Center. She passed very well. The main roles were played by Đorđe David and Igor Pervić, and Big Mama was Milena Dravić. The producer of that remarkable play was Dragan Gaga Nikolić,” Goca once told local media, recalling the beginnings of the Tap 011 group.

“None of us could have known when we started that Tap 011 would one day be a big and important band. I joined the group in 1994 because I sang the song ‘Bunda’. The producers called me to do a demo recording. It was sweet to me. However, I never saw myself as the singer of a dance band. I came to the shoot with my hair down to my heels, wearing a Vietnamese dress and some boots. I was a rocker in those years. The guys from the band were funny and funny. I jumped into the whole story without the idea that it would last, and that one day I would become Goca Tržan and that my career would last for years,” she recalled, adding that at the time she was studying and that her plan was to work on a farm or to have her own, but she never imagined that she would become famous.



“We stayed together for five years. Tap opened many doors in my life. I was lucky to sing with Ivan Peters. I learned a lot from her, which as a kid I would never admit. Now I can say that without any shame. I made friends in the group for the rest of my life. To this day we hang out, work and play. We traveled a lot together. At that moment, I was more with them than with my family,” said Goca Tržan and spoke about the breakup of the group:

“Everything started to fall apart on the eve of 1999. We were all at odds with each other, we couldn’t stand each other anymore. It was realistic that the band would break up. If I hadn’t gone, it would have been Ivana. I had no idea that I wanted a solo career. I had a plan to continue studying or to start working and get a job. However, then Gane Pecikoza played me the songs of Neša the Japanese. I liked it. He was ethnic, but not a villager. We started working on the album ‘U nisko leto’. We then found Aleksandra Sara Milutinović. She was in high school at the time. When I heard ‘In low flight’, I started to cry. Everything in life I work on feeling and emotion. Music is pure emotion. We have to be aware that all we have left in life are the feelings we have for each other. I recognized that in what I do,” said Goca, who previously admitted that she left the group with 50 euros in her pocket.