Goca Tržan gives pocket money to his daughter Entertainment

Singer Goca Tržan talked about the pocket money she gives to her daughter Lena and revealed what she tries to teach her when it comes to money.

Source: Kurir television

Goca Tržan has a daughter Lena from her marriage to reality TV veteran Ivan Marinković, while he also has a son with Miljana Kulić, with whom he is building a relationship only now as a member of Cooperative 6, because little Željko constantly comes to the estate in Šimanovci to see his grandmother Marija, who is one of competitors.

The singer once spoke openly about the divorce and the hell she went through with Marinković because of his addiction, and now she spoke about the money she allocates for her daughter’s pocket money. She claims that she taught her heir from an early age not to waste money – “A pocket money is something that you must have so that you can buy food for yourself at school, so that you can pay for a movie ticket on weekends,” said Goca Tržan at the beginning and added:

“That’s a decent amount, neither too much nor too little, so that he can save some money. And that she has to learn to economize with her own money, that she can’t throw money non-stop on some stupid things, because we don’t have money falling from the sky either.”

“Children should be taught that money is something that is earned, it is not so easy to get,” concluded Goca, reports “Grand”.

Lena is deleted the Instagram account on which 20,000 people followed herbecause even at a young age she was not spared offensive comments by users of this platform and only because she is the daughter of a singer and a reality star, which is a devastating and shameful fact for the entire society.

“Lena is free to use social networks, as far as I’m concerned, but she independently, without my insistence, deleted an account two or three years ago that was followed by over 20,000 people. She told me: ‘I don’t want everyone to comment and look at me. I don’t want to be famous’. That’s perfectly fine“, said Goca for the Prime Minister.