“God save the Queen”, Biden’s phrase leaves the audience speechless

“Alright? God save the Queen, man”. It is with this sentence that US President Joe Biden closed his speech at the National Safer Communities Summit in Connecticut, after speaking for about thirty minutes. Biden’s speech was dedicated to gun control and tougher laws.

An “unusual” closure, as the BBC defines it, while videos of that moment circulate on social media with Biden’s statement and his exit from the hall. There are those who speak of gaffes, those of confusion due to unusual words on the part of an American president, those who question what he meant and which queen he was referring to. The White House, through the mouth of Olivia Dalton, then told reporters that the president – with that “God save the queen” – was “commenting with someone in the crowd”.

