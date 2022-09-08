The so-called operation ‘Spring Tide’, spring tide, consists of the plans devised to get Charles to the throne on the Queen’s death. The plan is extremely detailed and includes the possibility of public unrest should the flag not be displayed at half mast as a sign of mourning within ten minutes of the sovereign’s death. It provides protocols for the arrival of potential tourists from all over the world to attend the funeral and how to deal with potential terrorist attacks and enhance public transport. Spring Tide is divided by days and addresses in detail all the potential scenarios of the days following the Queen’s departure.

Charles III and not George VIII

The Minister of Defense will organize the official salute with guns and two minutes of silence will be proclaimed throughout the country to remember Elizabeth, while Charles was immediately appointed King with the name of Charles III, although he could have decided to adopt his middle name, George VIII. The name change has an ancient tradition behind it: the precedents Charles, in the history of the British monarchy, are associated with the civil war of the 17th century. The first King to be called Charles was the only one, among other things, to be beheaded. Elizabeth kept her first name in her time but this is a decidedly unusual choice in British history. Most of the other rulers changed their names once they took the throne. Queen Victoria’s first name, for example, was Alexandra. The current heir to the throne spent almost his entire life as Charles. Traditionally, his children will have to kiss his ring.

They change hymn, stamps and money

The official coronation in the presence of the Archbishop of Canterbury will actually take place a few months after the death of the sovereign and obviously theinno national team that will no longer be God save the Queen but God save the King. Even the royal coat of arms used for the missives will never be the same again. It is currently “ER” which stands for “Elizabeth II Queen” but will take the name of the successor. The new stamps and banknotes will also carry the effigy of the new monarch. And the scene of this change of anthem is the Assago Forum, where the Great Britain national team met Italy in the last match of group C of the European basketball championship. The match was preceded by a minute of silence in memory of the queen.