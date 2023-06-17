“Alright? God save the Queen, man”. The president uses these words Joe Biden to greet the audience at the National Safer Communities Summit in Connecticut. Words without an apparent meaning, the result of a probable confusion with the formula “God bless America“. The White House claims it was not a gaffe and claims that the president – with that “God save the queen” – was “commenting with someone in the crowd”.

The article “God save the Queen”, the new gaffe by US President Joe Biden that leaves the public speechless comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

