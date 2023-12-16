«God took the initiative» – World and Mission

From Algiers, we receive Christmas greetings from Father Maurizio Bezzi who, after thirty years of mission in Cameroon, now finds himself in a very different context: «A very particular situation in which I have to open my eyes and my heart, and see that Presence that always waits for me”

«No one can save themselves. For this reason, in a precise moment in history, God took the initiative” (Pope Francis)

«We are going through one of the most difficult and painful periods in our recent history – says the Patriarch of Jerusalem -. For several weeks now, we have been inundated with images of horror. A lot seems to talk about death and endless hatred.”

It is in this context that God takes the initiative: “The Word became flesh and lives among us”.

For more than two years I have found myself in Algeria, in a very particular situation in which I am constantly challenged: I have to open my eyes and my heart, and see that Presence which, having “taken the initiative”, is always waiting for me. Precisely where it would seem impossible.

And so – with my eyes and heart wide open – I go to the prison, to the migrant reception centre, to the Basilica of Our Lady of Africa and to the library of the Casbah, which is one of the historic districts of Algiers. You go to meet people with whom dialogues often arise, friendships in which you see that there is Someone Else at work.

Saint Charles de Foucauld met everyone with great passion, so that, through his goodness, the One who sent him to the immense desert of Algeria could manifest himself.

A beautiful sign of hope is the nomination, last October 22, of Father Davide (PIME) as bishop of Oran (the second city of Algeria). With him I shared these years of mission in Algiers.

Dear friends, best wishes for a peaceful Christmas and a warm greeting to everyone

Father Maurizio Bezzi

