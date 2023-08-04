God’s Love for Each of Us: Pope Francis Reminds Young People at World Youth Day 2023

Pope Francis Encourages Young People at World Youth Day Welcome Ceremony

Lisbon, Portugal – Pope Francis delivered a heartfelt message to over 500,000 young people from around the world at the welcome ceremony of the 37th World Youth Day. He reminded the crowd that God calls each and every one of them by name and loves them just as they are, not as they strive to become.

The ceremony, held in Edward VII Park, was a vibrant celebration of faith, showcasing the unity and diversity of the Church. More than 50 youth performers from 21 countries, along with musicians representing traditional Portuguese culture, entertained the crowd. The event also had a special sign language team to assist hearing-impaired participants.

One of the highlights of the evening was the reading of several letters by young performers, symbolizing the thousands of letters the Pope receives daily. These letters expressed the doubts and concerns of young people worldwide, seeking advice and prayers for their families, countries, and local churches.

As the national flags lined up and waved by the enthusiastic audience, Pope Francis focused on the Gospel chapter about Jesus sending his disciples. He warmly welcomed the youth to World Youth Day and urged them to recognize the fundamental truth that God calls their names because He loves them.

However, the Pope also issued a warning against the dangers of superficial connections in the modern world. He emphasized that many individuals may know one’s name but do not genuinely call it. In an era dominated by social platforms and algorithms, the Pope cautioned against the illusion of knowing someone for the sake of market research. He urged the young people to be cautious and not be deceived by virtual phantoms.

Contrasting this with the faith of Jesus, Pope Francis highlighted that Jesus has faith in each person, and everyone matters in His eyes. The Church, he stressed, is not a community of elites but “a community of the called.” The Pope reminded the audience that we are all sinners, with our own problems and limitations, but also children of the only Father.

“There is a place for everyone in the Church,” the Pope reiterated, referencing the parables of Jesus. He invited the crowd to join him in saying, “Everyone! Everyone! Everyone!”

The message of God’s love and the importance of questioning and seeking answers resonated throughout the Pope’s speech. He emphasized that God loves us for who we are, not for who society wants us to be or who we aspire to become. Pope Francis encouraged the young people to have courage and move forward, knowing that they are deeply loved.

In conclusion, the Pope led the crowd in reciting the Prayer of All Saints, invoking the protection of the patron saints of World Youth Day. The welcome ceremony ended with the recitation of the “Our Father” and the Pope’s blessing.

World Youth Day 2023 promises to be an inspiring and transformative event, reminding young people of their value and encouraging them to embrace God’s love in their lives.

