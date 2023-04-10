The singer Goga Sekulić spoke about the breast surgery she had to undergo because she suffered severe pain, and she also revealed that she was lying in the hospital with her colleague Darko Lazić, and that they had to calm them down.

Source: ATA Images / Antonio Ahel

“I am currently here with my colleagues from the band. We were going to a performance, so we took a break from the trip. I had breast correction. The recovery is taking a little longer. However, we could not postpone this performance now, I’ll have to cancel the next few performances afterwards, because it’s not naive. I have to be still. After giving birth, I had a bit more pain in my back and I had to correct my breasts, to reduce them a bit. I made the decision to do it now while it’s a little cooler. Because of those back pains, I did corrections, changing the silicone,” said Goga and added:

“Darko and I met at the same clinic. The doctor told us that we are like brother and sister, we are a little restless, they calmed us down so that our threads wouldn’t break. They told me that I had to rest, because it was an operation after all. The size of the breast remained the same, everyone thinks that I reduced it, but I still kept the size”, said the singer for “Premiere – Weekend special”.

Darko Lazic he recently came out of the hospital, where he spent some time due to complications after the skin tightening operation, and that the recovery is progressing successfully, he boasted on social networks and revealed that he can’t wait to return to his usual way of life. The doctors advised him to rest strictly to prevent bleeding again, his stomach is in bandages, and with the picture on his Instagram story he wrote: “A little more, I hope, and it’s over“.

