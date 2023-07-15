Goga Sekulić wants to find Ana Nikolić | Entertainment

Goga Sekulić wholeheartedly supports her colleague Ana Nikolić, and plans to find her so that she can see her face to face.

“I haven’t, but I plan to find her. I wouldn’t use social media, maybe someone else has the code, but I’ll find it somehow. All of us people go through some life situations, some cope with it and some don’t. A lot depends on who we live with, who our parents are, who our friends are and the environment, of course,” she said.



I PLAN TO FIND HER SOMEHOW! Goga Sekulić revealed whether she heard from Ana Nikolić after she supported her

“I believe, for sure, that when she was the most popular, that everyone around her was running. I see it for myself, I release a hit and real friends are always there and my family. My parents are strict even to this day, there is always criticism, ‘ buckle up’, ‘do you have to take a picture in your bathing suit’, they always have some objections. However, somehow it is, when you have a good car, a lot of money, you eat in good restaurants, now someone will be offended, but it doesn’t matter, then everyone is there, and as soon as someone falls a little, everyone picks themselves up and goes to the next ones, and they are left alone. That’s why one has to be mentally strong and keep going,” explained Goga and revealed whether she thinks that this situation can benefit Ana.

“Well, I don’t know, it’s best if she stays with herself, and then she should think about it. How she lived before, how she lives now. The future can always be changed and a decision can be made. He has my support, of course“, said Goga Sekulić.

