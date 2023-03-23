TORINO The deal for the renewal with Juve was essentially done and “signing only a formality”, reveals at one point the lawyer of Paulo Dybalathe lawyer Luca Ferrari, heard on February 28 by the assistant prosecutor Marco Gianoglio and the prosecutor Mario Bendoni, in the context of the investigation into the accounts of the black and white club. An autograph worth 49 million and 497 thousand eurosas the lawyer himself explains in an email acquired in the file: «Equal to the difference between the fixed salary envisaged on the basis of the renewal (69,652,000 euros gross) and that envisaged in the sports performance contract (three-year, ndr) just concluded with Roma (total gross euro 20,155,000)». Also for this reason Ferrari confirms its intention to take legal action against the club, in the event of non-payment of around 3 million euros by next April, for salaries arrears with the second salary maneuver. “Requests in writing means a summons”, he underlines to the prosecutors who bring him an excerpt from Dybala’s deposition, who had exempted him from professional secrecy.

The contract ready Even if the player doesn't want to quarrel with his beloved ex-team: «Actually, it wasn't Paulo in the first place who requested the compensation – says the lawyer – but rather his entourage. But I agreed, mom was also very angry. I haven't spoken to Paulo for months, I almost always speak to Jorge (Antun his attorney, ndr)". Moral: "I think I will try both ways, acting both on the basis of the non-renewal and on the basis of the protection agreements signed with the second manoeuvre" salaries. For the renewal, in autumn 2021 Juve and the former number 10 had reached "an agreement on every essential element": from the duration (five seasons) to the consideration ("fixed salary of 9.2 million euros, equal to 17.413 million gross»), as well as «variable remuneration of 9 bonuses equal to a maximum of 4.9 million euros». He waited because «Antun wasn't registered in the agents' register», then in January «there is a change of course by Juve: who decide to bet on Vlahovic. And the two operations, in my opinion, were alternatives and incompatible».

Ferrari explains again, on the second salary maneuver: «I had to have a parachute, a plan B: these documents demonstrate that if the player is transferred before the conditions for payment of the bonuses for integration purposes are met, in any case, he would have been recognized as an incentive to leave the amount owed». Then she adds: «I even predicted that, if he died, the integration would go to the heirs». He had also had it written in the new renewal contract, the one that was later skipped: integrated «with the provision of a further bonus in two seasons (22/23 and 23/24) which had not been included by the agents; and it is the recovery of the salary maneuver ». At clause number 13.