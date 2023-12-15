Home » Gojo gives us an overview of the game
World

Gojo gives us an overview of the game

by admin
Gojo gives us an overview of the game

Bandai Namco has released a new video of Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash in which the first year teacher Satoru Gojo presents us with the features of this 2v2 fighting game coming out on February 2.

The game’s combat system takes advantage of the unique techniques that each character offers. Fighting in 2v2, players will have to choose the characters on their team trying to consider synergies and complementary skills to gain an advantage during battles. Once the Evil Energy is charged, they will be able to unleash great powers, specific to each character chosen. You can also combine forces with your teammates to create devastating joint attacks.

We leave you with the video: enjoy!

MX Video – Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash

See also  Sudan, army chief orders the release of four civilian ministers detained by the coup

You may also like

‘The canoe gets wet’: this is the story...

Increasing Red Sea Attacks Prompt Maersk Tankers to...

Interview with Dr. Roxana Lungu – Between Conventional...

14 workers at a Tenerife airport arrested for...

Resurrection announces Avenged Sevenfold, Bring Me The Horizon...

Exit 2024 who performs | Fun

South Korea will see its population fall to...

«I authorize Santa Claus to fly in our...

Hungary blocks aid deal for Ukraine, but European...

Biden to Israel, pay more attention to saving...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy