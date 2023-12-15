Gojo gives us an overview of the game

Bandai Namco has released a new video of Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash in which the first year teacher Satoru Gojo presents us with the features of this 2v2 fighting game coming out on February 2.

The game’s combat system takes advantage of the unique techniques that each character offers. Fighting in 2v2, players will have to choose the characters on their team trying to consider synergies and complementary skills to gain an advantage during battles. Once the Evil Energy is charged, they will be able to unleash great powers, specific to each character chosen. You can also combine forces with your teammates to create devastating joint attacks.

We leave you with the video: enjoy!

MX Video – Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash

