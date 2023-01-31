Listen to the audio version of the article

Colossal purchases of gold by central banks – nearly tripling in a year, worth about $70 billion – have driven demand for the metal to a record level for more than a decade. The estimates of the World Gold Council (Wgc) in the final balance for 2022 confirm a trend that has been going on for some time, but which has literally exploded in recent months.

The accumulation of gold reserves, concentrated above all in emerging countries, began after the great crisis of 2008-2009, the last period in …