Home World Gold, demand at record level since 2011: “colossal” purchases by central banks
World

Gold, demand at record level since 2011: “colossal” purchases by central banks

by admin
Gold, demand at record level since 2011: “colossal” purchases by central banks

Colossal purchases of gold by central banks – nearly tripling in a year, worth about $70 billion – have driven demand for the metal to a record level for more than a decade. The estimates of the World Gold Council (Wgc) in the final balance for 2022 confirm a trend that has been going on for some time, but which has literally exploded in recent months.

The accumulation of gold reserves, concentrated above all in emerging countries, began after the great crisis of 2008-2009, the last period in …

See also  Bosnia, the international High Commissioner: "Denying the Srebrenica genocide will be a criminal offense"

You may also like

Spain: couple killed at home, one of the...

Why Is Israel Silent As Washington Talks About...

The U.S. winter storm returns: 40 million people...

A bear on Mars? From NASA the bizarre...

Chips and spare parts, everything comes to Russia....

No to pension reform, more and more French...

The U.S. winter storm returns: 40 million people...

Pakistan: a boat capsizes, 49 children drowned

Pope Francis in Kinshasa: “Hands off the Congo”

People of God, together with Bishops, contribute to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy