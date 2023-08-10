Gold package of Addiko Bank | Fun

Addiko banka Banja Luka, in cooperation with UNIQA Insurance, has provided its clients with a series of benefits that will make this summer vacation, as well as every trip throughout the year, even more pleasant and carefree.

The Addiko Gold package includes a complete set of travel health insurance with an insured sum of up to 60,000 KM.

“Confirmation of our success is always satisfied clients, that’s why we always go a step further when it comes to Addiko service. In cooperation with our partner, UNIQA Insurance, we have also increased the insured sum for luggage insurance within the Addiko Gold Package, and the same since August of this year is 500 KM instead of the previous 100 KM, and users of the Addiko Gold package during their trip and stay abroad are also provided with travel health insurance with an insured sum of up to 60,000 KM“, she stated Dijana Latinović, corporate communications manager at Addiko Bank Banja Luka.

Latinović also emphasized that the insured amount of travel health insurance includes: the case of treatment that is medically necessary due to a sudden illness or accident, the case of taking emergency measures to save life, the costs of medically necessary and prescribed transportation of the insured, while luggage insurance covers the loss, damage or destruction of luggage which is carried with you, as well as checked baggage. The delay of luggage handed over to the carrier is also covered, if the delay is longer than 12 hours.

Addiko Gold Package contains all products and services for managing personal finances, and some of the benefits are: free cash withdrawal at ATMs of other banks in the country twice a month, credit card without membership fee for the entire duration, assistance on the road, home assistance, accident insurance for persons from the age of 15 to the age of 75, and purchase insurance that includes an extended warranty of up to 12 months and insurance of purchased products for up to 90 days. Find out more about the Addiko Gold Package at LINEand for all additional information, call the Addiko contact center at 051951000.

