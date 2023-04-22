Gold Robbed at Airport in Canada | Info

The robbery of the century took place at Canada’s busiest airport.

Izvor: YouTube/Screenshot/Geek Street travels/Shutterstock/Art disain

Gold worth $100 million was stolen from Canada’s busiest airport, and police are investigating the heist of the century.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed that investigates the heist of the century in Canada at Pearson International Airport near Toronto. So far, the media has not been able to get any information about this case from the airport. The Toronto Sun newspaper reported earlier today that more than 1,600 kilograms of gold that was at the airport was stolen, emphasizing that according to an unnamed police source, the theft is connected to organized crime, reports RTS.

“We are still trying to get precise information about the robbery,” an RCMP spokesman said, declining to confirm how much gold was stolen. At current prices, more than 1,600 kilograms of gold is worth about 105 million dollars.

